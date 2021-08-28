Cancel
Public Health

Vaccine challenge good for ETSU and community

By Hannah Smith
East Tennessean
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHyper-individualism is killing America. As cases of COVID-19 surge in East Tennessee, I find myself walking past people without masks. I got take-out at Olive Garden and waited in my car. While my windows were rolled down, an older lady and her mother were speaking. The mom said, “Oops, I forgot my mask.”

East Tennessean

Vaccine challenge offers monetary prizes, group incentives

Students who have been fully vaccinated or plan to do so can fill out a voluntary online entry form and be entered in the ETSU Vaccine Challenge raffle. Students who enter will have a chance of winning prizes such as $1,000 and $2,000 tuition scholarships, a designated parking spot on campus, ID Bucs, ETSU apparel and much more.
