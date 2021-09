The first man to win two races in the 2021 eNASCAR Coca-Cola iRacing Series still believes he has something to prove heading into the playoffs with a schedule that lacks the road course tracks he dominated on to book his ticket to the postseason. Often regarded as one of the best sim racing drivers on the planet in any discipline, 23XI Racing’s Mitchell DeJong, an oval win this postseason would be monumental in his rookie campaign.