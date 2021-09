Despite opinions to the contrary, Nick Saban says he doesn’t know it all when it comes to his Alabama football team. At least not yet. “I don’t have the answers to these questions,” he said regarding the No. 1 Crimson Tide’s season opener at 2:30 p.m. Central Saturday against No. 14 Miami in the Chick-fil-A Kickoff Game in Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium on ABC. “You can’t figure all this stuff out in practice. I don’t know how the offensive line is going to do. I don’t know how the run defense is gonna do. I don’t know how a new player playing wide receiver or cornerback is going to do.