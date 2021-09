As you have probably heard me say many, many times since I was elected last year, Milwaukee County is in dire financial straits. To address our long-term fiscal issues, Milwaukee County needs additional local revenue tools, such as a sales tax, to enable us to invest in local priorities and address our structural deficit. In the short-term, we must utilize our Federal American Rescue Plan Act dollars in a manner that enables us to preserve access to critical services for our community during the pandemic and create a solid foundation for Milwaukee County to continue being the economic engine of the state.