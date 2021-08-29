CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kabul Airport Is Targeted By Rockets As The Deadline For U.S. Troops To Leave Nears

By Jaclyn Diaz, Dave Mistich
The international airport in Kabul was targeted by rockets early Monday morning local time as the deadline for U.S. forces to leave Afghanistan is nearing. On Monday morning local time, the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul was the target of a rocket attack. President Biden was briefed on the attack by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief of Staff Ron Klain, the White House said.

Television | Radio | Education | Digital Georgia Public Broadcasting (GPB) is a state network of PBS member television stations and NPR member radio stations serving the U.S. state of Georgia. It is operated by the Georgia Public Telecommunications Commission, which holds the licenses for most of the PBS and NPR member stations licensed in the state. The broadcast signals of the nine television stations and 19 radio stations cover almost all of the state, as well as parts of Alabama, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. The network's headquarters and primary radio and television production facilities are located on 14th Street in Midtown Atlanta, just west of the Downtown Connector in the Home Park neighborhood.

