Kabul Airport Is Targeted By Rockets As The Deadline For U.S. Troops To Leave Nears
The international airport in Kabul was targeted by rockets early Monday morning local time as the deadline for U.S. forces to leave Afghanistan is nearing. On Monday morning local time, the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul was the target of a rocket attack. President Biden was briefed on the attack by National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan and Chief of Staff Ron Klain, the White House said.www.gpb.org
