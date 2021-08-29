Kabul Airport Is Targeted By Rockets As The Deadline For U.S. Troops To Leave Nears

The new Taliban rulers of Afghanistan are suffering from their own “catastrophic success” and are struggling to work out how to govern the country they conquered so quickly, the head of the UK’s armed forces has said.Chief of the Defence Staff General Sir Nick Carter warned that the ability of the Taliban to form an effective government could be the key to ensuring Afghanistan does not again become a safe haven for terrorist groups to launch attacks on the west.And he said the international community must be ready to offer “help” to the group on the condition that they govern...