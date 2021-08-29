Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

AEW Eyeing London Stadium For Live Event

ringsidenews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAEW is making big plans for the future and that includes adding several new members to their roster of talent. Those plans will also include some big trips across the ocean if things work out. While speaking to Wrestling Observer Radio, Tony Khan expressed his desire to bring an AEW...

www.ringsidenews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Khan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#West London#Fulham#Combat#Wrestling Observer Radio#Craven Cottage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Fulham F.C.
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
WWEWrestling-edge.com

Sasha Banks ‘In Trouble’ With AEW Star?

Sasha Banks defended her Smackdown Women’s Championship against Bianca Belair on Night One of WrestleMania 37, in its main event. It was a historic match as the two competitors gave it their all including the kitchen sink in order to win the match. Ultimately, it was Bianca Belair who emerged victorious in the title match and became the new Smackdown Women’s Champion in the process. The two also had a genuine moment where they shed tears in the ring. Sasha Banks also leaked a photo after cancelling a match.
WWEComicBook

Watch: CM Punk Hits His First Go To Sleep in an AEW Ring

CM Punk delivered his first Go To Sleep since arriving in AEW on this week's AEW Dynamite, planting Jeff Park after 2.0 and Daniel Garcia interrupted his promo. Punk was talking about his upcoming debut against Darby Allin when the three heels hit the ring and attacked him, prompting Allin and Sting to make the save. The three men all hit their respective finishers before Sting cut a promo, declaring he would not be ringside for Sunday's Punk vs. Allin match at All Out out of respect to both men.
WWEComicBook

Watch: Tony Khan Furious With The Elite Following AEW Dynamite

This week's AEW Dynamite ended with Kenny Omega and the rest of The Elite brutally attacking Christian Cage and The Lucha Bros. Following The Young Bucks and Good Brothers' victory in an eight-man tag match, Omega came down to the ring and announced he had stolen the keys to the stadium's control room from Tony Khan and had Don Callis lower the Steel Cage suspended above the ring. This gave the heels the perfect chance to beat down their All Out opponents while preventing anyone from the locker room from interfering.
WWEringsidenews.com

Stephen Amell Could See Himself Wrestling Britt Baker

Stephen Amell gets in plenty of altercations as his character, Jack Spade, on the Starz show Heels, but he’s only getting started. He has his eye on another opponent from the AEW roster, AEW Women’s Champion Britt Baker. Amell joked around with CM Punk during a recent live stream that...
WWEringsidenews.com

Randy Orton Reportedly In Line For WWE Title Program

Bobby Lashley is still WWE Champion coming out of SummerSlam which means there are more opponents for him in the pipeline. We know that Goldberg is in line, but another challenger seems to have stepped up in Randy Orton. During Wrestling Observer Radio, Dave Meltzer spoke about RAW this week...
WWEringsidenews.com

Drew McIntyre Says Another Match Against Roman Reigns Is Inevitable

Drew McIntyre remains one of the top Superstars in WWE and certainly has a lot of passion for the pro wrestling business. He is a former two-time WWE Champion and was the face of the company during the pandemic era as the WWE Champion. He also has a good relationship with Vince McMahon. McIntyre also has a hilarious reason for all the stories he tells.
NFLringsidenews.com

When AEW’s Top Stars’ Contracts Are Likely To Expire

AEW’s inception back in 2019 took the pro wrestling world by storm as they strived to be a solid alternative to WWE’s product. They have succeeded in various fields but a lot remains to be improved upon. They inked most contracts for three-year deals, but there is a chance that some will stay for an additional year.
WWE411mania.com

Join 411’s Live AEW Rampage Coverage

Good Friday everybody! Lee Sanders here with you all again for what should be a monumental episode of AEW RAMPAGE! This week it’s coming to us from my old stomping grounds in Chicago, IL at the UNITED CENTER. Matches include Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan, Private Party vs. Jurassic Express (AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament), and Jon Moxley with Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia with 2point0, and a special surprise! On a side note, thank you to everyone who welcomed me to the 411mania family last week. I hosted a panel at this years AWESOME-CON over the weekend. It covered the pandemics’ impact on the entertainment industry as well as wrestling industry. I’ll have the show be available Sunday, August 22nd at 2pm ET on at this link. Do check it out! For now…IT’S CLOBBERING TIME!
WWEringsidenews.com

AEW Rampage Will Not Be Live Next Week

AEW brought a historic show to Chicago this week for Rampage: The First Dance. CM Punk shocked the world when he made his AEW debut, but they didn’t keep it a very good secret. That was all by design, but next week’s Rampage will be a normal show once again.
WWEf4wonline.com

AEW Rampage live results: The First Dance

AEW makes their debut at Chicago's United Center Friday with an edition of Rampage that is expected to feature the promotional debut of CM Punk. While not formally announced by the company nor verified anywhere that he has signed, AEW hasn't done anything to dissuade fans from thinking that the former WWE star will be in the house in his home city for what AEW has coined "The First Dance."
WWEDecider

‘AEW Rampage’ Chicago Live Stream: Time, How To Watch ‘AEW Rampage’ Chicago Live

It’s one of the most hotly-anticipated wrestling shows in recent history as AEW Rampage: The First Dance airs live from the United Center in Chicago!. The preview for tonight’s AEW Rampage from Chicago includes Jon Moxley vs. Daniel Garcia, Jurassic Express vs. Private Party, and Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan, but wrestling fans are hoping to see the AEW debut of CM Punk. Rumors continue to swirl that tonight’s episode will feature CM Punk’s long-awaited return to professional wrestling. The popular grappler memorably exited the WWE after the 2014 Royal Rumble and his potential return to the ring has been discussed (and chanted about in arenas across the globe) ever since.
WWE411mania.com

AEW Teaming With Pro Wrestling Tees For Live Event Next Month

AEW is partnering with Pro Wrestling Tees for a special live event early next month. Pro Wrestling Tees announced that they are teaming with AEW for the event, which takes place on September 2nd in Schaumburg, Illinois. Details on the event are still coming. This is the same week as...
WWEringsidenews.com

Andrade El Idolo To Face Mystery Opponent At AEW All Out

AEW All Out is going down on September 5th, but Andrade will not wrestle Pac as planned. It turns out that Andrade El Idolo will still be in Chicago and he’s looking for a match anyway. Andrade El Idolo sent out a graphic of himself under the All Out logo....
WorldTime Out Global

A floating church and a football stadium are among London buildings winning awards

Tottenham Hotspur’s new stadium, a lockkeeper’s cottage and a floating church are among 46 recipients of RIBA (Royal Institute of British Architects) London Awards this year. The annual prizegiving (though it didn’t happen last year) recognises exceptional architectural merit, and the 2021 list is an intriguing mix of buildings large and small.
WWEringsidenews.com

CM Punk Wasn’t Interested In AEW As A ‘Startup Company’

CM Punk made his big return to pro wrestling and fans all over celebrated that moment. It took seven years for CM Punk to make his way back to a pro wrestling company, and he was careful when making that decision. Tony Khan revealed during a discussion with Wrestling Observer...
Combat Sportshotnewhiphop.com

Giannis Antetokounmpo Lives Out Wrestling Dreams At AEW Event

Giannis Antetokounmpo has always been a big wrestling fan and whenever he has the opportunity to go to a match, he takes it in full stride. Things are a bit different now for Giannis as he is now an NBA champion and also a Finals MVP winner. He is perhaps the biggest celebrity in the history of Wisconsin sports, and when fans see him out and about, they can't help but go wild.
Combat Sportsringsidenews.com

TNT Sent CM Punk Care Package To Welcome Him Into The Family

CM Punk’s AEW debut proved to be very profitable for the company. With Tony Khan claiming that it was AEW’s most successful weekend ever. It is clear everyone involved is happy to have Punk on board. One group involved with AEW in particular seems happy to have CM Punk in...
WWEringsidenews.com

WWE Not Giving NXT Superstars Details About Rebranding

NXT is getting a new look and that will come with a fresh logo and possibly a revamp for the Capitol Wrestling Center. Superstars in the black and gold brand are left to guess what is next along with the fans. According to a report from Fightful Select, talent in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy