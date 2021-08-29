AEW Eyeing London Stadium For Live Event

Good Friday everybody! Lee Sanders here with you all again for what should be a monumental episode of AEW RAMPAGE! This week it’s coming to us from my old stomping grounds in Chicago, IL at the UNITED CENTER. Matches include Jade Cargill vs. Kiera Hogan, Private Party vs. Jurassic Express (AEW World Tag Team Title Eliminator Tournament), and Jon Moxley with Eddie Kingston vs. Daniel Garcia with 2point0, and a special surprise! On a side note, thank you to everyone who welcomed me to the 411mania family last week. I hosted a panel at this years AWESOME-CON over the weekend. It covered the pandemics’ impact on the entertainment industry as well as wrestling industry. I’ll have the show be available Sunday, August 22nd at 2pm ET on at this link. Do check it out! For now…IT’S CLOBBERING TIME!