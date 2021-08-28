Cancel
Music

Eric Clapton Doubles Down on the Crazy, Releases Another Anti-Vax Song for Tour

By Tom Kucher
districtchronicles.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHome Celebrity Eric Clapton Doubles Down on the Crazy, Releases Another Anti-Vax Song for…. The tragedy of Eric Clapton continues. Clapton says he had a terrible reaction to his COVID vaccination. His response is to urge the public not to get vaccinated. This makes no sense, and is dangerous. Clapton...

districtchronicles.com

Eric Clapton
#Vax#Anti#Covid
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Lorde Drops Rooftop Performance Of 'Stoned At The Nail Salon'

Lorde dropped a new music video ahead of her third album, Solar Power, set to release later this month. The video features a new rooftop performance of her latest single "Stoned At the Nail Salon," which was shot on in July and includes longtime collaborator and producer Jack Antonoff. She has previously released two rooftop performance videos for "Solar Power."
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Here's How Sting Really Feels About Eric Clapton's Controversial Vaccine Opinions

Who can believe legendary singer and songwriter Sting is 69 years old? The heartthrob rocker, who is also the father of the gorgeous Mickey Sumner, certainly isn't slowing down on producing music. According to Showbiz 411, Sting, whose real name is Gordon Sumner, is about to spring a new album on his ardent fans. The story goes that he was touring his Broadway show "The Last Ship" when the coronavirus pandemic hit in 2020. So, he used the six weeks that the show was unexpectedly anchored to start writing a new album called "The Bridge."
Chicago, ILKerrang

Trouble singer Eric Wagner has died

Eric Wagner, singer of Chicago doom legends Trouble and The Skull, has died at the age of 62. The frontman’s passing was confirmed in a post on Facebook by his son Luke this morning (August 23), after he was admitted to hospital with COVID pneumonia last week. Eric fronted Trouble...
Musicthebrag.com

Paul Stanley admits he was ‘disappointed’ with how classic KISS song turned out

KISS frontman Paul Stanley has revealed he considered it “disappointing” how the group’s staple song ‘Strutter’ turned out when it was first released in 1974. During a conversation with Classic Rock, Stanley revealed how the track made its way onto the band’s self-titled debut album. “With ‘Strutter,’ I was trying...
CelebritiesHuffingtonPost

'This Has Gotta Stop': Eric Clapton Drops Apparent Anti-Vax Anthem

Vehement anti-vaccine rocker Eric Clapton has just dropped what appears to be a musical rant against pandemic restrictions and vaccines. The animated music video for the legendary guitarist’s apparent anti-vaccine anthem “This Has Gotta Stop” features an evil puppeteer and protesters brandishing signs reading “Liberty” and “Stop.” (Check it out in the video up top.)
Public HealthPosted by
Rolling Stone

Eric Clapton Appears Frustrated With Covid-19 Vaccine on New Song ‘This Has Gotta Stop’

In what appears to be his latest salvo against Covid-19 vaccinations and the lockdown, Eric Clapton has surprise-released a new single, “This Has Gotta Stop,” with an accompanying animated video that also addresses climate change disaster.  A bluesy shuffle, “This Has Gotta Stop” appears to reference some of the medical issues that Clapton said he experienced after receiving an AstraZeneca vaccination earlier this year with what he claimed were “disastrous” results: “My hands and feet were either frozen, numb or burning,” he wrote at the time. As he sings in “This Has Gotta Stop,” “I knew that something was going on...
Public Health940wfaw.com

Eric Clapton Records Song To Protest Covid-19 Policies

Eric Clapton, whose been very vocal, isn’t backing down from his stance against COVID-19 policies. He previously refused to play live shows that require attendees to prove they've been vaccinated. And now, he has released a politically-charged new song called "This Has Gotta Stop." On Friday (Aug. 27,) the 76-year-old...
MusicPosted by
98.3 The Snake

Hear Eric Clapton’s Latest Protest Song, ‘This Has Gotta Stop’

Eric Clapton is still frustrated, though his new single moves beyond the lockdown-related complaints that have dominated his most recent output. The just-released "This Has Gotta Stop," which you can listen to below, also casts a side eye at political figures, creeping technological interference, environmental issues and rampant groupthink. The...
CelebritiesPosted by
InsideHook

Eric Clapton Debuted “This Has Gotta Stop.” Yes, It’s About Vaccines.

Well, Eric Clapton is talking about vaccines again, and it remains decidedly not good. And by “talking,” we mean “singing.” Rolling Stone has details of Clapton’s new single, titled “This Has Gotta Stop,” which is about vaccines, at least in part. The song finds him singing, “This has gotta stop/ Enough is enough/ I can’t take this BS any longer” during the song’s chorus, and if you find it odd that Clapton is angry enough to write a protest anthem but not angry enough to actually use profanity — well, it gets weirder from there.
Public HealthPage Six

Eric Clapton appears to continue anti-COVID tirade with new song

COVID-19 restrictions are still hitting a sour note with Eric Clapton. The rock legend — who has previously come out against COVID-19 vaccinations and lockdowns — just released a politically charged song called “This Has Gotta Stop.”. “I can’t take this BS any longer / It’s gone far enough /...
Atlanta, GAPosted by
WSB Radio

Listen for a chance to win Eric Clapton tickets!

All week, Mark Arum has your chance to see Eric Clapton at Gas South Arena on September 23rd. Listen for the cue to call for a chance to win! Tickets are on sale now at AXS.com. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED. 08/23/21-08/27/21. Open to legal GA residents, 18+. To...
CelebritiesVulture

Brian May Hurls a ‘Fruitcake’ At Anti-Vaxxer Eric Clapton

Two months ago, Eric Clapton lamented how his friends were ghosting him because of his anti-vaccination and anti-lockdown rhetoric. We begged for famous names, and now … we kind of have one? Queen guitarist and curl model Brian May told The Independent in a new interview that, despite going down to the crossroads his entire life, his admiration for Clapton has faltered a bit due to his COVID-adjacent comments. “I love Eric Clapton, he’s my hero, but he has very different views from me in many ways. He’s a person who thinks it’s OK to shoot animals for fun, so we have our disagreements, but I would never stop respecting the man,” he explained. “Anti-vax people, I’m sorry, I think they’re fruitcakes. There’s plenty of evidence to show that vaccination helps. On the whole they’ve been very safe. There’s always going to be some side effect in any drug you take, but to go around saying vaccines are a plot to kill you, I’m sorry, that goes in the fruitcake jar for me.” Clapton, the Earl of Fruitcakes, issued a decree in July that stated he’ll refuse to play shows where proof of vaccination is required. No word on if cocaine is getting the same treatment.
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Eric Clapton mocked over new anti-lockdown anthem

Eric Clapton has released a new anthem called “This Has Gotta Stop”, in which he appears to rail against lockdown restrictions. The video of the song, released on 27 August, features animated graphics of protesters from a British anti-lockdown street-performance group named Jam for Freedom, who are seen raising signs reading “Liberty” and “Stop”.The lyrics of the song read: “I can’t take this BS any longer / It’s gone far enough / You want to claim my soul, / you’ll have to come and break down this door.”The 76-year-old British musician also references the side effects he claims he...
Musicgo955.com

Eric Clapton releases new song, “This Has Gotta Stop,” apparently lashing out at recent media criticism

Eric Clapton released a brand-new single on Friday titled “This Has Gotta Stop” that available now as a digital download and via streaming services. The mid-tempo blues-rock shuffle finds Clapton apparently railing against his detractors, perhaps in response to the media backlash he’s received in recent months over his critical comments about AstraZeneca’s COVID-19 vaccine and his support of Van Morrison’s protests over the U.K. government’s policies restricting live music because of the pandemic.
Public Healththebrag.com

Eric Clapton addresses COVID response with ‘This Has Gotta Stop’

Eric Clapton has seemingly criticized the official COVID response with his new single, ‘This Has Gotta Stop’. Clapton has been an outspoken critic of government measures enacted amid the COVID pandemic, taking umbrage with the vaccine mandate and lockdowns. His frustration came to a head last November with his collaboration with Van Morrison on the anti-lockdown track ‘Stand And Deliver.’

Comments / 0

