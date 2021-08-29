‘John and the Hole’ review: Dir. Pascual Sisto [FrightFest]

We’ve been fans of Sound of Violence since we caught it at SXSW earlier this year. Written and directed by Alex Noyer, and based on his short film, Conductor, Sound of Violence marries gore, music, and character work together in a most unholy manner. Starring Jasmin Savoy Brown as Alexis, the story follows her mission to achieve her life’s ambition – the perfect song. It doesn’t really sound too horrific does it? Alexis spent part of her childhood without hearing and gained it back in the midst of a violent trauma. Not only can she now hear again, Alexis also has synesthesia, a condition that grants her the ability to see sounds, well those created by violence at least. After becoming worried that her hearing may be about to fail her once more, Alexis ups the intensity of her mission. Cue brutal carnage across the city.