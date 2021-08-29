CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘John and the Hole’ review: Dir. Pascual Sisto [FrightFest]

By Kat Hughes
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith Jennifer Ehle, Michael C. Hall, and Taissa Farmiga on the credit block, John and the Hole might just be one of the starriest films at this year’s Arrow Video FrightFest. The film was actually a last minute addition to this year’s line-up, but it’s late arrival does not make it any less worthy. The story is awfully dark and tells of how John (Charlie Shotwell) traps his family in a hole in the ground. It’s a creepy tale and one that will have the hairs on the back of your neck standing on end.

