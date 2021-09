BOSTON, Mass. — Cutting the sugar that goes into both food and drinks may prevent nearly four million cases of heart disease and diabetes across the United States, a new study estimates. Researchers with Massachusetts General Hospital and several other organizations say they’ve reviewed a plan which would institute a major reduction of excess sugar in packaged foods. Their findings reveal that changing the recipes and sugar levels food manufacturers put in their products is a more effective strategy for keeping the public healthy than imposing controversial sugar taxes and sugary drink bans.