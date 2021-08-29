Md. Senior Bowling Group Members Value Exercise, Camaraderie

FREDERICK, Md. (AP) — It was easy to see Jackie McMahon was laughing, but not so easy to hear over the cacophony of crashing pins and rolling balls. One by one, her friends went up for their shot. They picked up the small duckpin bowling ball and swung it down the lane. More often than not, they were celebrated with cheers, claps or a ringing bell — courtesy of McMahon and the half-dozen companions that surrounded her.