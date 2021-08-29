Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Fauci backs COVID-19 vaccine mandate for U.S. school children

By Syndicated Content
q957.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – Dr. Anthony Fauci, the top U.S. infectious disease expert, said on Sunday he supports COVID-19 vaccine mandates for children attending schools as the highly contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus continues to fuel a surge in cases in the nation. “I believe that mandating vaccines for children...

q957.com

Comments / 1

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
IN THIS ARTICLE
#School Children#Covid 19 Vaccine#Vaccinations#Reuters#Cnn#Abc#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Aerospace & DefenseMic

The largest employer on Earth is making COVID vaccines mandatory

Members of the United States Armed Forces have just over one month to be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to a new Defense Department policy announced by Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Monday. The rule comes after months of speculation over whether the Pentagon — currently the largest employer on Earth...
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

Moderna Says These 3 Things Will Cause More Vaccinated People to Get COVID

The Delta variant has been rapidly spreading throughout the U.S., causing a significant rise in COVID cases—primarily among the unvaccinated. But there have been breakthrough infections reported across the country, from tourists in resort towns to guests at summer weddings. While the vast majority of these cases are thankfully mild, the current breakthroughs are likely just the tip of the iceberg. Vaccine manufacturer Moderna says we could see more vaccinated people getting COVID in the coming months, depending on a few factors.
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

74 Percent of Vaccinated People Who Get Severe COVID Have This in Common

Thanks to the highly transmissible nature of the Delta variant, the national daily average of COVID cases has been on the rise for just over a month, especially among those who are unvaccinated. Fortunately, mounting data has found that most breakthrough cases affecting those who have received their shots are less likely to result in hospitalization or death. But a new report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has shed some light on the rare instances of severe COVID cases in fully vaccinated people, finding that nearly three-quarters of them have one thing in common.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID, Says Dr. Fauci

COVID has been discussed as a matter of life or death but there is a scary ground in between: Even after a mild case of COVID—one you may not even recognize—you could develop lifelong symptoms that leave you debilitated (and it's happening to adults young and old, children too). It's called Long COVID, aka Post-COVID Syndrome, aka PASC, and it sufferers have been dubbed "long haulers." The symptoms are unique, and so knowing them are keys to knowing how to address a potential case. That's why Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, spoke about them when the pandemic was raging, and now, with the surge, it's worth revisiting. Read on for the symptoms—remembering that even if you have them, that does not make you immune to another infection—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.
Reno, NVUNR NevadaNews

Is the vaccine riskier than getting COVID?

As the Delta variant of COVID-19 sweeps across the United States and the world, more businesses, companies, and universities are requiring vaccination. Hesitancies to vaccinate come from a variety of places but educating yourself on the risks of the vaccine versus the risk of getting COVID can help aid your decision.
IndustryMSNBC

Why these Covid vaccine scientists resigned from the FDA

Tuesday’s departure of two influential scientists responsible for the Food and Drug Administration’s Covid-19 vaccine actions has brought a glaring issue within the agency to a critical boiling point: the need for true leadership. When four scientists and physicians at two of the most important United States agencies leave during...
Public Healthhealththoroughfare.com

Covid Latest News: 3rd Dose Of Pfizer Vaccine Has This Effect

There have been all kinds of news about the coronavirus vaccines, which have been deployed all over the world this year. The vaccines for the novel virus are problematic and more people are refusing to get the shots due to their potential side effects. These have been discussed by experts...
Public Healthsanantoniopost.com

Pentagon moves to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all U.S. military members

WASHINGTON, Aug. 23 (Xinhua) -- The U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) said Monday that it is moving to mandate COVID-19 vaccine for all military service members, following the full approval of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine announced earlier in the day by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA). Pentagon spokesman John Kirby...
Michigan StateWNEM

MDHHS calls for Michiganders to get vaccinated following Pfizer approval

The state health department is calling for Michiganders to get vaccinated now that the Pfizer vaccine has been recommended by the CDC for immunization practices. “We now have a fully FDA-approved COVID-19 vaccine and ACIP has added its unanimous recommendation,” said Joneigh Khaldun, chief medical executive and chief deputy for health at the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services. “For Michiganders who have been waiting for this approval, now is the time to get the safe and effective COVID-19 vaccine and join the more than 4.7 million Michigan residents who are already fully vaccinated. The vaccine is our best defense against the virus and the way we are going to end this pandemic together.”
Public HealthBoston Herald

New coronavirus mutant called mu variant being monitored by World Health Organization

A new coronavirus variant that’s showing the potential to evade immunity is now being closely monitored by the World Health Organization and officials in the United States. The mu variant — named after the Greek letter, following convention — was first documented in Colombia and has “a constellation of mutations that indicate potential properties of immune escape,” according to a World Health Organization report published earlier this week.
Columbia County, NYTimes Union

Columbia County reaches important vaccine threshold

HUDSON — Seventy percent of eligible Columbia County residents are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19. The county announced the achievement midday Monday, saying 38,849 residents have received at least one dose, while 35,500 have completed the vaccine series. By Tuesday, the numbers had risen slightly, according to the New York state vaccine tracker.

Comments / 0

Community Policy