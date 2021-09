Lee Williams, frontman for the Tupelo, Mississippi-based gospel group Lee Williams and the Spiritual QC’s, has died, the group announced Monday on Facebook. He was 75. “It is with our deepest sorrow that we announce the passing of our fearless leader, Dr. Lee Williams,” the group wrote in the post. “We thank God for allowing him to Stop By On His Way Home, and though he has moved from his temporary house, the love, the memories and the music will linger on. We will always remember that to Give Up is not an option if we want to be Welcomed Home.”