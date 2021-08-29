Awoniyi scores Union’s winner, Wolfsburg beats Leipzig

BERLIN (AP) — Striker Taiwo Awoniyi has scored a brilliant goal to help Union Berlin upset Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 for its first Bundesliga win of the season. The 24-year-old Awoniyi combined with Max Kruse to score what proved to be the winning goal in the 41st minute. Awoniyi has now scored in each of Union’s opening three games. Union drew with Bayer Leverkusen 1-1, then 2-2 at Hoffenheim. He says, “I feel good, but the most important thing is the team.” Union stretched its unbeaten run at home in the Bundesliga to 18 games with the win over Gladbach. Wolfsburg has defeated Leipzig 1-0 in the late game.