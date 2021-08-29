Cancel
Dubai Poised to Benefit From Growth of Crypto, Says Bittrex CEO

By BeInCrypto Staff
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDubai has become an attractive destination for cryptocurrency token projects or cryptocurrency exchanges, according to Bittrex Global CEO. Two major efforts from the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre and the Dubai Airport Free Zone Authority has paved the way for crypto to take off in Dubai. Market sentiment is bullish, causing...

Uber to benefit from a government takeover of Didi given its more than $5 billion stake, analyst says

Shares of Uber Technologies Inc. rose 0.5% in premarket trading Friday, as the ride-sharing company was set to benefit from a potential investment in China-based rival Didi Global Inc. by China's government, according to Gordon Haskett analyst Robert Mollins. Didi's stock jumped 4.8% ahead of Friday's open after Bloomberg reported that China had proposed making an investment. Uber has disclosed that it owned about $6.3 billion worth of Didi's stock at the end of 2020, and said it sold $207 million worth of its investment in January and had agreed to sell another $293 million worth of Didi shares in the first half of 2021. "If the Bloomberg article proves to be true, we see this as a positive for Uber," Gordon Haskett's Mollins wrote in a note to clients. "Uber has been very upfront about wanting to monetize its stake in Didi and we see a transaction with Beijing as a way to sell a ~$5B stake in the company without driving Didi's share price down as a result of selling on the open market." Uber's stock has dropped 15.0% over the past three months through Thursday while the S&P 500 has gained 8.2%.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

Binance CEO says US crypto exchange will go public in three years

Binance’s affiliate United States-based cryptocurrency exchange, Binance.US, is targeting an initial public offering (IPO) in 2024, according to Binance CEO and founder Changpeng Zhao. Binance.US is planning to close a large private funding round in the next two months that would allow the firm to become more independent from the...
Stocksbeincrypto.com

Top 5 Crypto Companies Going Public in 2021

A crypto company IPO is a bit of a weird thing. When entering the cryptocurrency industry, it’s doubtful that many would have considered a crypto platform to get listed on a stock exchange. However, it appears that crypto IPO situations might become more common, with various groups looking to go...
Stockscrowdfundinsider.com

Security Tokens Market Cap Surpasses $1 Billion, Showing Signs of Solid Growth: Report

The security tokens market cap recently surpassed the $1 billion mark, indicating that these blockchain-powered digital tokens have strong potential for steady growth in the foreseeable future. After the listing of INX Limited’s INX security token, the digital securities space has surpassed $1 billion, which represents a 2.7x growth since...
Marketsbeincrypto.com

Crypto Derivatives ‘Somewhat Misunderstood,’ Says FTX CEO

Crypto exchange FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried believes that crypto derivatives are a “somewhat misunderstood area.”. “People will note that derivatives trade more volume in crypto than spot, which is true,” the 20-year-old crypto billionaire said. “But that is true of every asset class in the world.”. Bankman-Fried explained that derivatives...
MarketsNEWSBTC

Interview With Pavel Shkitin, CEO Of Crypto Exchange Nominex

In 2020, decentralized exchange Uniswap airdropped every user that ever interacted with its smart contract with 400 UNI, their newly launch governance token. This was at the peak of a period in the crypto space commonly known as the “DeFi Summer”, the expansion in adoption of a sector that offers users a real use case to become financially independent.
Marketsu.today

These 3 Things Might Happen to Crypto Market According to CryptoQuant CEO

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed here is not investment advice – it is provided for informational purposes only. It does not necessarily reflect the opinion of U.Today. Every investment and all trading involves risk, so you should always perform your own research prior to making decisions. We do not recommend investing money you cannot afford to lose.
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why (And When) Crypto Prices Are Going Higher, According To This CEO

After pulling back significantly from its highs, the cryptocurrency market has rallied over the past month. The increasing interest from large companies is helping to fuel the crypto recovery, Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd (OTC:BRPHF) CEO Mike Novogratz said Wednesday. Why Crypto Is Rising: Two of the biggest retail companies in...
Marketstheedgemarkets.com

Crypto bourse Binance confirms ex-SGX executive as Singapore CEO

(Aug 23): Binance Singapore, the local affiliate of the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, named former Singapore Exchange Ltd. executive Richard Teng as chief executive officer. The announcement confirms a Bloomberg News report last week that said Teng was in line for the role as parent Binance Holdings pivots to a...
Stockscryptoglobe.com

Ethereum Could Reach $14,000 and Dogecoin $1, Crypto CEO Predicts

The CEO of cryptocurrency media firm Gokhshtein Media, David Gokhshtein, has revealed a number of bullish cryptocurrency price predictions, notably saying he sees Dogecoin hitting $1 in the future, and Ethereum getting to $14,000. According to a report published by Business Insider, Gokhshtein noted he sees the price of the...
MarketsValueWalk

Top U.S. Regulator Is Right, Crypto Needs Regulation: deVere CEO

The chair of the U.S. financial regulator is right about crypto trading platforms: they should be regulated, affirms the CEO of one of the world’s largest independent financial advisory asset management and fintech organizations. Mohnish Pabrai On Spawner Stocks And Targeted Rates Of Return. Earlier this month, value investor Mohnish...

