Source: NY Mets' starter Noah Syndergaard will miss rehab start due to COVID

timestelegram.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK – Mets starter Noah Syndergaard has tested positive for COVID-19, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Record. Syndergaard was scheduled to make his second rehab outing with High-A Brooklyn on Sunday, but was pulled from that start. Manager Luis Rojas confirmed that Syndergaard is vaccinated,...

MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Noah Syndergaard: Throwing another live BP

Syndergaard (elbow) is scheduled to throw live batting practice Saturday, Mike Puma of the New York Post reports. The right-hander progressed to facing hitters Tuesday and will throw live batting practice again this weekend. Assuming all goes well, Syndergaard could begin a rehab assignment in the near future, and his return from the injured list could happen soon afterward, as he's expected to work as a reliever down the stretch for the Mets.
MLBPosted by
MLB Trade Rumors

Noah Syndergaard expected to begin minor-league rehab this week

Noah Syndergaard is expected to begin a rehab assignment this week, according to Tim Healey of Newsday Sports. As was previously reported, the Mets are planning on having the hulking righty return as a member of their bullpen, since there’s not enough time left in the season for him to be stretched out as a starter. This would be his second rehab assignment of the year, as he attempts to work his way back from undergoing Tommy John surgery in March of 2020. He previously had a rehab stint in May, before being shut down due to elbow inflammation. It’s now been almost two years since his last big-league appearance, which was Sept. 29 of 2019. The final few weeks of the season will be tremendously important for both Syndergaard and the Mets. The Mets need all the help they can get to pull themselves out of their current nosedive. Despite having the division lead in the NL East as recently as Aug. 5, they are now in third place and seven games behind the Braves. As for Thor, he is a few weeks away from entering free agency for the first time and could help his own case by showing some health and effectiveness before the season ends.
MLBtimestelegram.com

New York Mets, Washington Nationals announce Friday night lineups

The New York Mets and Washington Nationals open a three-game series in Queens on Friday night. First pitch will be 7:10 p.m. at CIti Field. The game will be broadcast in New York on WPIX. Sports Betting:Washington Nationals at New York Mets odds, picks and prediction. New York:What now for...
MLBchatsports.com

NY Mets: Noah Syndergaard’s free agency outlook changes as reliever

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 06: Noah Syndergaard #34 of the New York Mets in action against the Philadelphia Phillies during a game at Citizens Bank Park on August 6, 2021 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Mets 4-2. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images) Nothing about Noah Syndergaard is new...
MLBtimestelegram.com

NY Mets hoping to capitalize on 15-game stretch against the 'NL Least'

NEW YORK — If the Mets wish to erase the notion that the disastrous stretch against the Dodgers and Giants has sunk their season, they need to do the opposite against the Nationals and Marlins. Yes, they went 2-11 against the best two teams in baseball. Is there anything preventing...
MLBtimestelegram.com

Michael Conforto's pinch-hit, 3-run home run pushes NY Mets over Nationals

NEW YORK — For weeks, the Mets have continuously searched for the timely hits that would turn agonizing one-run losses into thrilling victories. They’ve often come up empty, and those failures have left them digging for answers and scrambling for ways to explain something that has seemed to confuse them as much as it’s befuddled those watching them at home.
MLBNew York Post

Noah Syndergaard eliminating certain pitches not a huge Mets concern

Noah Syndergaard will return to High-A Brooklyn on Sunday with an eye toward pitching beyond one inning. A day after the right-hander pitched an inning for the Cyclones in his first minor league rehab appearance since his restart, Mets manager Luis Rojas said the goal is to get Syndergaard an “up and down” session. That could entail getting four to six outs.
MLBtimestelegram.com

Why NY Mets players say they're giving a 'thumbs down' to their fans

NEW YORK – Javier Baez has gotten his share of boos during his first month as a Met. Now he's decided to send a message back to the fans in New York. When asked about the Mets' thumbs down celebration after big hits, Baez explained that it's the players' own way of booing back. His comments came moments after a 9-4 win over the Washington Nationals at Citi Field.
MLBYardbarker

Should Mets Even Bother Having Noah Syndergaard Join The Bullpen?

It has been a disastrous summer for the New York Mets. Just a month ago, the team had legitimate playoff hopes and title aspirations. Today, the club’s 2021 season is in flames. The Mets are four games under .500, and they’re 7.5 games out of a playoff spot in the...
MLBYardbarker

Mike's Met of the Month, August 2021: INF Jonathan Villar

It was a really hard task to try and find who the Met of the Month award winner was for the New York Mets in August. A lot went wrong for the Mets in August as they fell out of first place and saw their playoff hopes drop to the single digits, meaning there weren’t many standout performers to choose from. One player did stand out above the rest, however, making infielder Jonathan Villar the Met of the Month winner for August.
MLBtimestelegram.com

The five NY Mets who must step up if team hopes to make it to the playoffs

NEW YORK — Across the board, the Mets' offense has underperformed this season. Individually. As a whole. Not only has it been one of baseball’s most puzzling trends, but it could be the reason for this club’s demise. The Mets are still breathing, though. They’re 65-67 and, after two wins...

