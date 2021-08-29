Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Notre Dame’s 10 Most Underrated Players Entering 2021 Season

By Tim Prister
247Sports
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePicking the best and worst of something comes naturally. Everyone has an opinion about that. When it comes to the most underrated players, those opinions are a bit more across the board. One person’s most underrated is another person’s perceived star. Many would never consider someone like the third-string tight...

247sports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Alabama State
State
Indiana State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jack Kiser
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Notre Dame#Irish#Rb C#Eagles#Wr#Og Zeke Correll#Te Kevin Bauman#Mayer Bauman
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
Georgia Tech
College
Syracuse University
Sports
Boston College
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
Notre Dame, INAnderson Herald Bulletin

Kelly breaks down Notre Dame's stadium practice

SOUTH BEND — Notre Dame held a full practice in Notre Dame Stadium on Thursday as fall camp starts to wind down and preparation for the regular season begins to take shape. On offense, Jack Coan looked solid in the pocket for most of the afternoon distributing the ball, especially on short and intermediate routes during seven-on-seven and some 11-on-11 work. Since being named starting quarterback last weekend, Coan’s been adjusting well to the role.
College SportsScarlet Nation

Friday Five: Bold Predictions For Notre Dame’s 2021 Season

Just because the floor feels high for Notre Dame’s 2021 outlook and general operation doesn’t mean bold predictions are impossible to make. In fact, the plentiful turnover at key positions lends itself well to driving the hype bus for a certain player and drumming up intrepid prognostications. I have way...
NFLPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

The Real Reason Cam Newton was Released by the Patriots

Colin Cowherd: “Cam has always been bizarrely coddled by the media. I can never figure out why the media chooses to support some players and not others. Lamar Jackson gets more crap – the guy wins 80% of his games and he gets better every year. Cam has never had back-to-back winning seasons, but he’s been bizarrely coddled by the American sports media his entire career. He’s a 59.5% completion percentage, banged up guy, with two COVID issues with the Patriots and they let him go. I was told this morning by a source that I trust that the COVID stuff was the last straw… They were DONE with it. In the end, Ron Rivera and Bill Belichick, both defensive coaches, both smart coaches, both successful coaches, both been in Super Bowls, and both bailed on Cam. They’re both NO NONSENSE head coaches. The quarterback is the position that HAS to be reliable. I don’t want to hear this morning that Mac Jones won this job because he was good against fourth-stringers in the preseason. You don’t go from back up to being really the only viable starting quarterback on a team because you were great against the fourth-stringers. Don’t kid yourself, this COVID nonsense – don’t listen to anybody – I got it sourced, it drove them nuts. I said last week that New England leaked the story last week about how ‘disappointed’ they were with Cam. They were unhappy with this COVID snafu by Cam. New England only leaks what they want out. When they moved off Cam they wanted you to know that it was on HIM, it’s not us, and they’re pissed. This wasn’t about Mac Jones winning the job playing well against fourth-stringers. Did you notice 4-5 veteran New England players – James White, Matthew Slater, Brian Hoyer, Dont’a Hightower – all Belichick’s guys, all had leaked stories last week saying how Mac Jones was so ‘mature’ and that he ‘won the locker room.’ You think that was a coincidence? No, they made sure veterans said nice things about Mac Jones. We all knew the Cam thing was a ‘Band-Aid.’ I thought it was a weird fit but I thought he was coachable and it’s a bridge year after Brady. With the COVID thing and Mac Jones playing well in the preseason it was just ‘let’s rip the Band-Aid off and let it go.’ What is the only thing that Belichick truly loved about Brady? It wasn’t his arm, it wasn’t his athletic ability, it wasn’t his size, it was Tom’s reliability. We all make decisions – when you agitate you’ll get released fast.” (Full Audio Above)
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Dallas Cowboys Have Claimed A New Quarterback

The Dallas Cowboys cut a pair of quarterbacks on Tuesday in Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert. As a result, Cooper Rush was the only backup quarterback listed on the depth chart behind Dak Prescott. It didn’t take very long for the Cowboys to add another signal-caller to their roster, though....
NFLPosted by
Dallas Sports Focus

10 Veteran Quarterbacks Released On Tuesday

When the cuts were announced on Tuesday in order for the Cowboys to narrow down their 53-man roster one thing was made clear: Cooper Rush won the preseason battle to be Dak Prescott's backup, at least for now. Ben DiNucci and Garrett Gilbert did not make the final roster. But...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Seattle Seahawks Reportedly Cut Veteran Quarterback

The Seattle Seahawks are finalizing their QB depth chart ahead of the 2021 season. According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Seahawks have released veteran backup Sean Mannion to make way for second-year quarterback Jake Luton. Mannion was selected with a third-round pick in the 2015 draft by the...
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Thaddeus Moss, Son Of Randy Moss, Reportedly Gets Released

Earlier this offseason, the Washington Football team released tight end Thaddeus Moss after one season with the team. He didn’t have to wait very long for his next NFL opportunity, though. The Cincinnati Bengals claimed the son of NFL legend Randy Moss, who was re-united with his college quarterback – Joe Burrow.
NFLPosted by
Fox News

Minnesota's Mohamed Ibrahim suffers gruesome injury vs. Ohio State

Minnesota running back Mohamed Ibrahim’s terrific start to the 2021 season appeared to be cut short when he suffered a gruesome lower left leg injury Thursday night against Ohio State. Ibrahim suffered the injury third quarter against the Buckeyes. A replay appeared to show a part of his lower leg...
Metamora, ILCentral Illinois Proud

Metamora, Notre Dame Set For Season Opening Match-Up

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — The schools are about 17 miles apart and have good football teams with great fan bases. Yet Metamora and Notre Dame have never played football against one another. That will change Friday night. “It’s the first time in school history the teams have played one another,...
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Stephen A. Smith Has Blunt Message For C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Just a few weeks ago, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day announced C.J. Stroud would be the Buckeyes starting quarterback. On Thursday night, Stroud got his first chance to start a college football game. Ohio State took its No. 4 ranking on the road for a Big Ten clash against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.
Ohio StatePosted by
The Spun

Desmond Howard Has Blunt Message For Ohio State

Entering Thursday night’s contest against No. 4 Ohio State, Minnesota fans were just hoping the Gophers would keep the game close. Well, for much of the third quarter, the Gophers kept the game close and even had a 21-17 lead at one point. Unfortunately, the Gophers suffered a massive loss when star running back Mohamed Ibrahim left with an injury.
Morgantown, WVvoiceofmotown.com

Dana Holgorsen’s Return to Morgantown

Morgantown, West Virginia – Perhaps only surpassed by Rich Rodriguez as West Virginia’s least favorite sports figure, Dana Holgorsen may soon return to Morgantown, the very place he turned his back on in 2018, to coach the Houston Cougars. According to reports today, Houston – along with BYU, UCF and...
NFLletsbeardown.com

#BREAKING Bears Cut Wide Recever.

The Chicago Bears like many teams are forced to make some tough decisions today as they cut down their rosters. The latest cut has the Bears moving on from a wide receiver they saw some potential in but was just never able to grab a permanent role. General manager Ryan...
NFLletsbeardown.com

Justin Fields Makes Comments Which Have Bears' Fans Going Crazy!

The Chicago Bears were one of a handful teams that had a QB battle going into training camp and the preseason. Unfortunately for Bears' fans, even though many believed Justin Fields outperformed Andy Dalton, Dalton was still named starter for Week 1. With head coach Matt Nagy on the final...

Comments / 0

Community Policy