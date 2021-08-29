Cancel
How all 16 NASCAR playoff drivers fared at the 10 tracks this year

Las Cruces Sun-News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt's official: Tyler Reddick was the final NASCAR Cup Series championship contender in the 16-driver field. By the end of the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway on Saturday night - the regular-season finale won by Ryan Blaney - the playoff field was finalized. And the 10-race shootout for the 2021 title begins Sunday, September 5 at Darlington Raceway with the Southern 500, one of NASCAR's "crown jewel" races.

