How all 16 NASCAR playoff drivers fared at the 10 tracks this year

Kyle Larson just might be experiencing one of the greatest, and quickest, rebounds in sports history. A year ago, he was in some sort of dirt-track exile, banished from the racing penthouse of the NASCAR Cup Series for six months for uttering a racial slur during a virtual race in the early stages of the pandemic. That slur, caught on a live-streamed event, and shared all over the world on social media in a matter of minutes, cost Larson a ride at Chip Ganassi Racing and one of the most recognizable sponsors on the planet in McDonald's.