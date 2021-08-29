Cancel
Get nutrients from food, not supplements

By Dr. Eve Glazier, Dr. Elizabeth Ko
Cover picture for the articleHello again, readers, and welcome to the continuation of this month's letters column. Our volume of mail keeps growing, so we'll be adding extra letters columns as needed. • A reader asked about dietary supplements. "My doctor recently told me to stop taking probiotics and fish oil," he wrote. "But my wife and I have been taking them for many years. What say you?" Probiotics and fish oil are among the most popular supplements. Our own preference is that these nutrients be obtained through food-based sources. Fermented foods like sauerkraut, kefir, yogurt, kombucha and miso all contain beneficial strains of bacteria. They're also less costly than supplements. The same goes for fish oil. It's better -- and more delicious -- to get your omega-3s by eating fatty fish like salmon, mackerel, sardines, herring and black cod. If you're buying a probiotic, please choose those with as many diverse strains as possible. But our firm belief is that a pill cannot replace a balanced, healthy diet.

