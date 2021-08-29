Police: Two men arrested in burglary, smashing resident's phone

JANESVILLE

Police arrested two men Saturday after one of the men pulled a gun on a resident who photographed him trespassing in a neighbor’s garage on Janesville’s east side, authorities said.

According to an alert from Janesville police, a resident reported seeing a “suspicious,” white spray-painted Ford Explorer SUV circling the blocks of a residential neighborhood near Glen Street and Columbus Circle just east of the Courthouse Hill District.

The resident said they saw a man hop out of the SUV and slip into a neighbor’s open garage.

The resident told police the they tried to photograph the man trespassing, but the man confronted the resident, pulled a handgun and smashed the resident’s phone, according to the alert.

Police said the man ran off, but police searching with a dog later found him hiding in some nearby trees.

The man, identified as Terry S. Foster, 35, Madison, had a can of pepper spray, but officers did not recover a handgun, police said.

Shortly after that, police spotted and stopped the spray-painted SUV and arrested its driver, Daniel R. Thompson, 27, of Tomah.

Both Foster and Thompson had active arrest warrants. Foster was wanted for stealing a vehicle in Plover, and Thompson had methamphetamine in the vehicle, police said.

Officers searched the SUV and found multiple items police said were stolen, burglary tools and multiple vehicle license plates.

A check of the SUV showed it had been reported stolen from a gas station in Plover. Police later obtained a security video from the Plover gas station that showed Foster stealing the SUV, police said.

Foster is in custody on suspicion of auto theft, disorderly conduct while armed, criminal damage to property and bail jumping, police said.

Thompson was booked on suspicion of possession of methamphetamine, possession of burglary tools and operating a vehicle without an owner’s consent, according to the alert.

Police continue to investigate whether Foster and Thompson had been involved in other area crimes.

Anyone with information or tips is being asked to call Janesville police at 608-757-2244 or Janesville Area CrimeStoppers at 608-756-3636.