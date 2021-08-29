Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Lenovo Tab P11 Pro review: More play, less work

By Shubham Agarwal
laptopmag.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn this mini review, we test Lenovo’s latest flagship Android tablet, the Tab P11 Pro. It has an impressive screen and speakers for entertainment but its productivity perks are a letdown.

www.laptopmag.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Android#Productivity
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Lenovo
Related
NFLgizmochina.com

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro appears on FCC with dual-band WiFi and NFC

Earlier this month, the upcoming Lenovo Tap P12 Pro was spotted at Google Play Console. The listing revealed some of its key specs. Now, weeks later, this tablet has been certified by FCC exposing its connectivity options. The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro with model number TB-Q706F has appeared on FCC....
TechnologyCPA Trendlines

SURVEY: What’s Tops in Laptops?

SURVEY: How Old Is Your Desktop PC? | Your Favorite Desktop PC | 51% of Accountants Don’t Use Tablets | 78% Use Outside Email Servers | Communication Plan Is to Stay the Course | Your Top Tech Problem? | What Is the Hardest Part of Your Job? | Tech Spending Slows.
RetailVentureBeat

Research shows HP winning, Lenovo losing the hybrid work battle

Application usage on HP devices increased to over 30% by the end of August 2021 while Lenovo dropped to 21%, according to a new report by Aternity. During the past 18 months, Aternity tracked the pandemic’s impact on the workplace and saw office reopening plans remain murky. Given the significant changes in the decision-making factors for ongoing technology investment – including the halting return-to-office planning and globe chip shortage – Aternity examined employee device purchases and measured application usage across 3 million corporate endpoints on its platform to understand deployment trends that are impacting digital employee experience.
Electronicsnotebookcheck.net

Lenovo's ThinkPad E15 AMD has a powerful Ryzen 7 CPU and a great keyboard

The E15 is Lenovo's entry-level ThinkPad model and is primarily designed for customers looking for a reliable office laptop with very good input devices in the lower price segment. The new G3 model now gets updates AMD Ryzen 5000 processors as well as brighter displays. Our review unit managed more than 300 cd/m², which should be completely sufficient for many usage scenarios. Lenovo therefore successfully fixed one problem we always had with the previous models.
Technologylaptopmag.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE review: Fresh Air for Android fans

With a gorgeous 12.4-inch display and epic battery life, Samsung's Galaxy Tab S7 FE is a good sub-flagship tablet for streaming media and lightweight productivity. But keep in mind that an underpowered processor and the usual Android shortcomings limit its usability.
YogaThe Verge

Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Titanium Yoga review: a promising start

Most people know a ThinkPad when they see it. While the line has evolved throughout its decades of existence, it’s maintained a consistent ThinkPad look, ThinkPad feel, and ThinkPad set of features, from the red keyboard nub to the trio of discrete clickers. The formula has a devoted following, and with good reason — it’s tried and true.
ElectronicsTechRadar

Oclean X Pro Elite review

The Oclean X Pro Elite is a thoughtfully designed electric toothbrush with a powerful motor that's whisper-quiet even on its highest settings. Its color touchscreen is responsive (even when used with wet hands), and makes it easy to pick your preferred mode and intensity. Despite being near silent when used with your mouth closed, it's a powerful performer, and cleans as thoroughly as a Sonicare brush thanks to its rapid vibrations and small brush head that easily reaches tricky-to-access areas. Unfortunately, it's let down by a mobile app that's unnecessarily complicated, and adds far more options than are practical for routine oral hygiene. There's no real-time brushing feedback either, despite the handle having an accelerometer to track its location. Overall, it's an excellent brush when used without your phone, but connecting it to the app detracts from the experience.
ComputersPosted by
Creative Bloq

Honor MagicBook Pro review

The Honor MagicBook Pro is far from the most powerful device on the market, but it's affordability makes it an attractive option for new creative professionals on a tight budget. Overall, it's a well-balanced product for anyone looking for a cheap MacBook alternative. There's a lot to like about the...
ElectronicsStuff.tv

OnePlus Buds Pro review

You can’t really shake the Apple fanboys without releasing a Pro version of whatever it is that qualifies the products for a Pro tag. So far it’s definitely not professional use when smartphone brands use it but if we speak value, then the OnePlus Buds Pro are the most expensive TWS from OnePlus and they still cost less than half the AirPods Pro do!
Electronicslaptopmag.com

1More ComfoBuds Pro review

The 1More ComfoBuds Pro is a welcome upgrade with better sound and impressive ANC, but not all elements shine. The 1More ComfoBuds was a mixed bag that delivered neutral sound and erratic performance. After soaking in all the constructive criticisms, 1More headed back to the lab to begin work on the follow-up, the recently launched ComfoBuds Pro, which fixes several of its predecessor’s problems and throws active noise cancellation into the mix.
ElectronicsTrustedReviews

Lenovo Legion 5 (2021) Review

The Lenovo Legion 5 offers well-balanced and impressive speed alongside good thermal performance, an impressive keyboard and a subtle design that’s packed with ports – and it’s often cheaper than rivals. But remember that this machine is heavier and thicker than the competition and that it’s got an underwhelming display, too.
NFLnotebookcheck.net

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro is poised to launch in markets such as the US soon

A recent Google Play Console listing offers evidence of the imminent launch of the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro, a tablet that might represent a significant upgrade over its previous generation, particularly in terms of its processing power. Now, a new leak direct from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) might reveal some more specs for this potentially promising mobile device.
TechnologyTechRadar

Marsback Zephyr Pro Review review

The Marsback Zephyr Pro is a great entry-level mouse with a design that is sure to make it stand out on any desk. Its unique in-built fan will fight off any clammy palms that come its way, and the customization options will ensure you can tune your setup to meet your personal needs.

Comments / 0

Community Policy