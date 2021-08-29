Alleged: Pursuit With Marijuana..Tells Police “You Only Live Once..I’d Do It Again”; Felony Arrest – HOT SPRINGS

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Officer Rosburg reports that he was on patrol in the area of 06001 Aly August 18, 2021, around midnight, when he checked a license plate through the police computer. The plate was being displayed on a 1996 maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee. The check revealed that the plate was assigned to a different model vehicle. Off. Rosburg conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.