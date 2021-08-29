Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Law Enforcement

Alleged: Pursuit With Marijuana..Tells Police “You Only Live Once..I’d Do It Again”; Felony Arrest – HOT SPRINGS

By paulmaddox
arkansas911news.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePosted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Sergeant Wilhite reports that he was on patrol August 26, 2021, in the area of Central Avenue at Section Line Road when he saw a Suzuki DR 650 motorcycle use the turn lane to overtake other Northbound traffic and then continue North on Central Avenue.

arkansas911news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arkansas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hot Springs#Marijuana#Police#Arkansas 911 News#Suzuki#Hspd Dispatch
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Mitchell, INwbiw.com

Discovery of marijuana filled mason jars leads to arrest by Mitchell Police

MITCHELL – A Kendallville man was arrested Tuesday after Mitchell Police officers were called to the 1180 block of South Meridian Road after a report of a domestic fight. When officers arrived they spoke with an elderly woman who explained to police that 53-year-old Norman Hightshoe and another female had been fighting all day off and on.
Bedford, INwbiw.com

Man arrested after police find meth and marijuana in a home

BEDFORD – A Bedford man was arrested Friday after Lawrence County Sheriff’s Department detectives secured a search warrant for a home in the 270 block of Rawlins Mill Road. During that search, officers found more than 28 grams of meth and marijuana. Police arrested 38-year-old Gregory Pierce on charges of...
Public Safetyarkansas911news.com

Alleged: Residential Burglary On Gaines Avenue; Felony Arrest – HOT SPRINGS

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Detective Woodall reports that officers with his department took a complaint of residential burglary on Gaines Avenue August 2, 2021. Officers made the report and detectives assumed the case.
Public Safetyarkansas911news.com

Alleged: 6AM Police Jackpot..Stolen Vehicle, Wanted Person, Meth AND A Parolee; Felony Arrest x2 – HOT SPRINGS

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Officer Stockwell reports that he was on patrol in the area of Valley Street August 3, 2021, around 6AM, when he found a white, 2004, Mercury Marquis with a damaged headlight. Off. Stockwell recognized this description of a vehicle on the stolen vehicle hot sheet.
Public Safetyarkansas911news.com

Alleged: Death Threat..Suspect Pepper Sprayed; Felony Arrest – GARLAND COUNTY

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Garland County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputies Wagner and Musler report that they were dispatched to a residence on Caddo Gap Road August 11, 2021, around noon, for the call of a disturbance where a suspect with a gun was threatening to shoot the victim.
Public Safetyarkansas911news.com

Alleged: Driving Stolen Car On Flat Tires..Dope Bust; Felony Arrest – HOT SPRINGS

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Officers Greene, Smith and McAdoo were on East Grand Avenue August 17, 2021, around 2AM, when they saw a white Honda Civic turn into the Dodge’s Store. The car was being driven on several flat tires and a spare. The vehicle was displaying a Wisconsin license plate.
Public Safetyarkansas911news.com

Alleged: Convicted Of Murder In 1991..Busted With A Gun in 2021; Felony Arrest – HOT SPRINGS

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Officer Rosburg reports that he was on patrol in the area of 06001 Aly August 18, 2021, around midnight, when he checked a license plate through the police computer. The plate was being displayed on a 1996 maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee. The check revealed that the plate was assigned to a different model vehicle. Off. Rosburg conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.
Law Enforcementarkansas911news.com

Alleged: Probationer Catches Dope Dealer Charges Following K-9 Sniff; Felony Arrest – HOT SPRINGS

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Corporal Brown and Officer Combs report that they were on patrol in the area of South Street August 7, 2021, around 4PM, when a silver Chevrolet Silverado turned a corner and nearly collided head-on with the police vehicle. The officers turned on the blue lights and conducted a traffic stop on the Silverado at the intersection of Seventh Street and Noxon Street.
Public Safetyarkansas911news.com

Alleged: Wanted Person On Xanax Catches DWI #2 Charge; Arrest – GARLAND COUNTY

Posted by Arkansas 911 News chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Garland County Sheriff’s Patrol Corporal Holloway reports that she and Deputy Musler were dispatched to the area of Harp’s Grocery on Thornton Ferry Road Auguust 3, 2021, around 10PM, for the complaint of a white Mazda car driving in a reckless manner.
Public Safetyarkansas911news.com

Alleged: Bank Robbery On Section Line Road; Felony Arrest – HOT SPRINGS

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Detectives Scott and Cox report that officers with their department responded to Malvern National Bank on Section Line Road yesterday, around 10AM, in reference to a bank robbery in progress.
Sheldon, IAkicdam.com

Police Allegedly Discover 20 Pounds of Marijuana During Sheldon Traffic Stop

Sheldon, IA (KICD)– A California woman is facing a number of charges after police in Sheldon say twenty pounds of marijuana were found during a recent traffic stop. Police Chief Scott Burtch tells KICD News one of his officers was originally notified Monday evening of a possible intoxicated driver near the junction of Highways 18 and 60 with the subsequent stop reportedly revealing the drugs in plain site.
Public Safetyarkansas911news.com

Alleged: Lighting Violations Lead To Arrest Warrants And Motorcycle Dope Bust; Felony Arrest – HOT SPRINGS

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Officer Larkin reports that he was on patrol on West St. Louis Street in the area of Philips Street August 3, 2021, around 10PM, when he spotted a blue, 2004 Kawasaki Motorcycle driving on public streets with no brake light and no turn signals. He turned on the blue lights and conducted a traffic stop on the bike.
Law Enforcementarkansas911news.com

Alleged: Sheriff’s Vehicle Pursuit On Walnut Valley Road; Felony Arrest – GARLAND COUNTY

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Garland County Sheriff’s Patrol Deputy Garrett was on patrol in the area of Walnut Valley Road August 27, 2021, before midnight, when he found a vehicle that had been reported taken, possibly earlier during the shift. He turned on the blue lights to conduct a traffic stop, but the dark colored Buick crossover vehicle allegedly accelerated and fled from the deputy.
Arkansas Statearkansas911news.com

Alleged: Vehicle Check..AR Park Ranger Snags Dope, Shotgun and Wanted Person; Felony Arrest – GARLAND COUNTY

Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Arkansas State Park Ranger Hudson reports that he was on duty August 12, 2021, around 3AM, when he came across a gold van on Strawberry Short-Cut that was parked partially in the roadway with a person standing next to it. He stopped to check on the situation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy