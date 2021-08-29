Alleged: Pursuit With Marijuana..Tells Police “You Only Live Once..I’d Do It Again”; Felony Arrest – HOT SPRINGS
Posted by Arkansas 911 News Chief Editor Paul Maddox. All suspects are presumed innocent until determined guilty in court. Hot Springs Police Sergeant Wilhite reports that he was on patrol August 26, 2021, in the area of Central Avenue at Section Line Road when he saw a Suzuki DR 650 motorcycle use the turn lane to overtake other Northbound traffic and then continue North on Central Avenue.arkansas911news.com
Comments / 0