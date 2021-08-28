Cancel
Clinton, IA

Clinton Half Marathon

By Paul Dymkowski
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 10th Annual Clinton Half Marathon will be held on Sunday, September 12, 2021. Located in scenic Clinton, Iowa, runners can choose a race distance of 5k, 10k, or Half Marathon. The race starts along 5th Avenue South in Historic Downtown Clinton, quickly traversing Riverview Drive, paralleling the mighty Mississippi, with challenging hill climbs leading to Eagle Point Park’s majestic overlook of the widest part of the Mississippi River! This is one of the most exciting racing experiences of the season!

