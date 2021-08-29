Cancel
Rochester, MN

Rochester Area Jobless Rate Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels

By Andy Brownell
KFIL Radio
KFIL Radio
 5 days ago
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - After 16 months, the unemployment rate in the Rochester area has returned to pre-pandemic levels. The latest jobs data from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development put the jobless rate for Olmsted County at 2.8 percent in July. That was down nearly a full percentage point from June and it marked the first time since March of last year the local unemployment rate has been below 3 percent.

