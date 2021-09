Bin collection within 24 local councils has been disrupted due to self-isolation rules and a lack of workers to drive the lorries. Local government leaders have called on the home secretary Priti Patel to relax immigration rules for heavy goods vehicle drivers to ease the disruption. The Local Government Association said that while most councils have been able to keep their collections running, some – such as Manchester City council and Cambridge country council – are having to reduce services. A spokesperson added: “These issues are partly due to the problems with a shortage of HGV drivers, which is affecting...