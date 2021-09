When the United States decided to withdraw from Afghanistan, it meant its European allies would have to pull out, too. But they didn't have much say in the matter. One week before the August 31 deadline, European leaders urged the White House to extend the deadline and keep the Kabul airport secure to continue evacuations. The Biden administration didn't agree, and they stuck to the deadline. French President Emmanuel Macron said that the end of the U.S. withdrawal Tuesday created a situation that is, quote, "no longer under control."