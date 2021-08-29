Cancel
Military

A “defensive strike” is being carried out against ISIS in Kabul

By uadmin
Rebel Yell
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Washington) The US carried out a “defensive” drone attack on a vehicle loaded with explosives in Kabul on Sunday to suppress “an imminent threat” from the Islamic State in Khorasan (IS-K) against the airport, the Pentagon . Posted on Aug 29, 2021 at 8:58 am Updated at 10:00 am. “US...

www.unlvrebelyell.com

MilitaryBBC

General Mark Milley admits 'anger and pain' over Afghanistan

Joe Biden's top military adviser, General Mark Milley, said he understood the "anger and pain" felt by grieving families and veterans who served against a "ruthless enemy" in the two-decade conflict. "I've walked the patrols, been blown up, shot at, RPG-ed, and everything else," he told reporters. He'd also lost...
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

Here's What The U.S. Military Left Behind At Kabul Airport

Aircraft, vehicles, and at least two defense systems able to shoot down rockets and artillery shells are just some of what was not airlifted out. Joseph Trevithick View Joseph Trevithick's Articles. The U.S. military has now withdrawn entirely from Afghanistan after nearly 20 years of operations in the country. As...
MilitaryWashington Examiner

US forces will return to Afghanistan

There are no longer any U.S. military forces in Afghanistan. But mark my words: U.S. forces will one day return to this war-torn nation. Perhaps sooner than we expect. The U.S. withdrawal has already created a power vacuum that will be utilized by al Qaeda, ISIS, China, Russia, and Iran.
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
MilitaryPosted by
Fox News

Taliban have a 2-front war headed their way

With the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan complete and the Taliban the sole authority in Kabul, the tough task of governing now falls on the shoulders of Islamist militants who have been out of power for 20 years. The Taliban’s greatest obstacle to consolidating control over the entire country is likely to be fellow Islamist militants of the Islamic State’s affiliate in Afghanistan, known as Islamic State Khorasan Province, or ISIS-K.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
MilitaryPosted by
The Independent

‘We’re not asking permission’: US veteran launches major private operation to rescue remaining Afghan allies

As the last US military plane took off from Kabul just after midnight on Tuesday, it left behind an estimated 60,000 Afghan allies and hundreds of American citizens who had been unable to escape in time - for many, a dismal and dishonourable finish to the 20-year conflict.For retired LTC Scott Mann, who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, it was not something he was prepared to live with. “We know instinctively, you know, in our gut, in our solar plexus, that we don’t leave our friends. We don’t leave anybody behind and we keep our promises” he said.Mr Mann,...
MilitaryNBC News

U.S. retaliates against ISIS with drone strike in Afghanistan

U.S. military forces conducted a drone strike on Friday against the Islamic State terrorist group in Afghanistan in an apparent retaliatory attack against those who claimed responsibility for the attack outside Kabul's airport. "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner," said Capt. Bill Urban,...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Taliban Reportedly Going Door-To-Door, Killing US Allies And ‘Traitors’

Taliban fighters are reportedly going door-to-door and killing “traitors” who helped British and U.S. forces, just hours after the last Western troops left the country. Former foreign allies and workers have been in hiding since the last U.S. military troops exited Afghanistan as the Taliban started raiding homes, looking for "traitors" who aided the U.S. and British military. The terrorist group is said to be looking for revenge.
PoliticsSlate

U.S. Says Drone Strike Kills ISIS Bombers Targeting Kabul Airport

Mere hours after President Joe Biden warned it was “highly likely” there would be another terrorist attack at the airport in Kabul, a U.S. drone strike blew up a vehicle filled with explosives in the Afghan capital on Sunday. The vehicle was carrying “multiple suicide bombers” from Afghanistan’s Islamic State affiliate who were planning to strike the Kabul International Airport amid the ongoing evacuation efforts, according to U.S. officials. The strike targeted “an imminent ISIS-K threat to Hamad Karzai International airport,” said a spokesman for the U.S. Central Command. “Significant secondary explosions from the vehicle indicated the presence of a substantial amount of explosive material.” Earlier in the day, the U.S. Embassy in Kabul had warned of a “specific, credible threat” to the area surrounding the Kabul airport.
WorldWashington Times

U.N.: Taliban ally Haqqani Network often carried out Kabul attacks claimed by ISIS-K

The Islamic State-Khorasan, the Afghanistan-embedded terrorist group blamed for the Aug. 26 murders of 13 U.S. troops at the Kabul airport, has maintained a “tactical accommodation” with the Haqqani Network, which previously carried out mass killings in the capital, says a United Nations report. The report said that ISIS-K lacked...
AfghanistanUS News and World Report

Taliban Wrestle With Afghan Economy in Chaos, Humanitarian Crisis

(Reuters) -Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers struggled to keep the country functioning on Wednesday after the final withdrawal of U.S. forces, with foreign donors alarmed about an impending humanitarian crisis. Two weeks since the Taliban's sweep into Kabul brought a chaotic end to 20 years of warfare, the Islamist militants have...
MilitaryArmy Times

US drone strike takes out ISIS-K suicide vehicle in Kabul: CENTCOM

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — The U.S. military launched a drone strike against ISIS-K in Kabul, based on concerns of an attack against Hamid Karzai International Airport, according to U.S Central Command. “U.S. military forces conducted a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon airstrike today on a vehicle in Kabul, eliminating an imminent ISIS-K...

