Dark Deity Nintendo Switch Port Announced for 2022

By Andrew Kiya
Siliconera
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndie studio Sword & Axe announced that the tactical RPG Dark Deity will launch on Nintendo Switch sometime in 2022. The announcement was part of IGN’s panel during Gamescom 2021. There is currently no confirmed release date or price for the Nintendo Switch port. Dark Deity launched on June 15,...

