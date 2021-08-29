Rochester Area Jobless Rate Returns to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Rochester, MN (KROC AM News) - A Rochester man was hit over the head and a woman had a gun pointed at her head as they were being robbed - in their driveway. Police Capt. Casey Moilanen says the two had returned to a residence in the 1500 block of 19th Ave SE around 10:00 pm Saturday. They were still in the vehicle in the driveway when two men suddenly appeared.