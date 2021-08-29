Dead & Company Makes Sweet Debut At Hersheypark Stadium [Videos]
On Saturday, Dead & Company, the Grateful Dead spinoff band featuring guitarist/vocalist John Mayer, bassist/vocalist Oteil Burbridge, and keyboardist/vocalist Jeff Chimenti alongside Dead alumni guitarist/vocalist Bob Weir and drummers Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart, played the first night of Grateful Dead music at Hersheypark Stadium since a rain-soaked night on June 28, 1985, when the Dead delivered a definitive version of “The Music Never Stopped”.liveforlivemusic.com
Comments / 0