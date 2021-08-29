Dead & Company Makes Sweet Debut At Hersheypark Stadium [Videos]

Dead & Company headed up to Massachusetts on Thursday for the band’s first of two nights at the Xfinity Center in Mansfield. The band hit the stage rested and ready to explore after a few days’ rest following Saturday’s performance in Hershey, PA. Some traces of “The Wheel” could be detected as Bob Weir, Bill Kreutzmann, Mickey Hart, John Mayer, Oteil Burbridge, and Jeff Chimenti eased into the opening number, but the tune-up eventually diverted into a show-opening “Playing In The Band”.