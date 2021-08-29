Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Update: 6 Afghans killed after rocket falls into residential area in Kabul

dallassun.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKABUL, Aug. 29 (Xinhua) -- Six Afghan civilians, including four children, were killed after a rocket was fired at the Kabul airport where the U.S.-led evacuation flights were continuing but failed to hit the target, a local source confirmed. "The rocket struck a house in Khwaja Bughra, a populated residential...

www.dallassun.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hamid Karzai
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kabul#Afghans#Suicide#Isis K#Islamic#Taliban
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Middle East
Related
MilitaryPosted by
thedrive

The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate

The old 727 showing up among the military transports at Kabul International drew a lot of interest among flight trackers and open-source intel gurus. The evacuation of Kabul is like none other in history. With open-source intelligence tools abound, including daily satellite images, flight tracking, and even a live camera feed overwatching Hamid Karzai International Airport, the average person can keep tabs on this historic event and unprecedented multi-national military operation in their own homes. In the panopticon that is today's internet age, peculiarities stand out. One such surprise was seeing a gleaming-white, but quite geriatric 727-200 appear on Kabul's ragged skyline, landing at the under siege airport amongst the constant flow of C-17s, A400Ms, C-130s, a few modern airliners, and other usual suspects.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

The Latest: Roar of aircraft again heard in Kabul

KABUL, Afghanistan — A Taliban media spokesman has tweeted a picture of Qatar military aircraft on the ground at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Afghanistan. Ahmadullah Muttaqi posted the photo on Thursday. In Kabul, meanwhile, the roar of aircraft overhead could be heard. It was the first air activity...
MilitaryInternational Business Times

Taliban Reportedly Going Door-To-Door, Killing US Allies And ‘Traitors’

Taliban fighters are reportedly going door-to-door and killing “traitors” who helped British and U.S. forces, just hours after the last Western troops left the country. Former foreign allies and workers have been in hiding since the last U.S. military troops exited Afghanistan as the Taliban started raiding homes, looking for "traitors" who aided the U.S. and British military. The terrorist group is said to be looking for revenge.
MilitaryPosted by
WDBO

The Latest: Attackers kill Afghan soldier at Kabul airport

BERLIN — The German military says a firefight broke out at the Kabul airport’s north gate early on Monday between Afghan security forces and “unknown attackers.”. The military said in a tweet that one Afghan security officer was killed and another three were wounded in the early morning incident. It said that U.S. and German forces then also got involved, and that there were no injuries to German soldiers.
Middle Eastvidanewspaper.com

Afghan Footballer Died After Falling From US Plane Leaving Kabul

DOHA, Qatar — Zaki Anwari, a former Afghan national youth team footballer, died after falling from a US aircraft while escaping Kabul. After falling from a US military aircraft, the 19-year-old footballer died on Aug.16, announced a Facebook page about the Afghan national football team. The news was confirmed by...
SoccerTMZ.com

Afghan Soccer Player Killed Falling From U.S. Aircraft At Kabul Airport

A 19-year-old soccer player from Afghanistan's youth national team has been identified as one of the people who tragically fell from a U.S. military aircraft on Monday at Kabul airport, authorities confirm. "It is with great sadness that Zaki Anwari, one of the players of the national junior football team...
Worldthefreepress.ca

B.C. Afghan-Canadians looking to help after fall of Kabul

A small group of Vancouver-based Afghan-Canadians are scrambling to help their countrymen and women after the fall of Kabul. Shortly after U.S. forces withdrew from the country and Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled, the Taliban swept into Kabul Aug. 15. Thousands of Afghans who were once promised safety by foreign governments were left stranded in the country, vulnerable and unable to escape.
Worldwjtn.com

Afghanistan updates: Multiple rockets fired in attack on Kabul airport

(KABUL, Afghanistan) -- Chaos has enveloped Kabul after Afghanistan's government collapsed and the Taliban seized control, all but ending America's 20-year campaign as it began: under Taliban rule. Officials said the terror group ISIS-K carried out what the Pentagon called a "complex attack" outside the Hamid Karzai International Airport in...
MilitaryABC 4

UPDATE: 13 US service members, 60 Afghans killed in Kabul attacks

KABUL, Afghanistan (ABC4) – At least 60 Afghans and thirteen U.S. troops were killed in attacks in Kabul, Afghanistan Thursday, the Associated Press reports. The attack happened around 8 a.m. MT Thursday morning. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby reports an explosion took place at Abbey Gate at the airport while another explosion was reported at or near the nearby Baron Hotel. Gunmen are also said to have attacked crowds of Afghans.
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Afghan activist blames Biden, Ghani for the fall of Kabul

A prominent activist blasted President Biden and ousted Afghan leader Ashraf Ghani, blaming them for the rise of the Taliban and the fall of Kabul. Fatima Gailani, the former president of the Afghan Red Crescent Society and the daughter of a former Afghan politician, was among four women who had been involved in peace talks with the Taliban over the last year.
WorldThe Guardian

Hundreds of Britons offer to host Afghan refugees after fall of Kabul

Hundreds of Britons have offered to host Afghan refugees in their homes since the UK government started evacuation flights after the fall of Kabul. In August, 998 people have signed up to be hosts with Rooms for Refugees, a Glasgow-based community housing network which has 10,000 hosts on its books across the UK. Another 824 people have offered up their spare rooms to Afghans via another charity, Refugees at Home, in the last two weeks.

Comments / 0

Community Policy