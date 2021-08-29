Building a foundation

Patricia Calvert, a certified registered nurse practitioner, is seen Thursday morning at the Good Samaritan Clinic. By Amanda Shavers

Patricia Calvert, a certified registered nurse practitioner at the Good Samaritan Clinic, walks the walk with her patients. “The best part of what I do is treat patients by listening to them tell their story, and helping them realize that they are not alone in this journey,” she said.

As a young child, Calvert shared a room with her sister who was diagnosed with Type 1 Diabetes at 18 months. “I was acutely aware of her health problems and medication regimen as a result,” she said. She also got to see healthcare from the other side: her dad was a chiropractor and her mother was a registered nurse.

Calvert said she hopes that by working with her patients to manage their chronic conditions, it will create a better quality of life all-around. “By treating their acute and chronic health problems, maybe their lives will be a little less stressful,” said said.

“My approach to patient care is very simple: treat others as you would like to be treated,” said Calvert. “I believe patient care/relationships are the foundation for building a successful comprehensive plan of care that is individualized with each patient.”

The Good Samaritan Clinic treats uninsured people who meet its eligibility requirements. Services offered include medical, dental, specialty referrals and providing common prescription drugs at no cost.

Calvert said serving their patients is a team effort. “What I love about my job is my team that works with me at the clinic,” she said. “We all help each other out when needed and have such compassion for our patients and community.”

The coronavirus pandemic brought changes to how they deliver some services. They began providing curbside pickup for medications and offering telemedicine appointments for patients.

“Our clinic was also able to start providing referrals for Mental Health Counseling after receiving funding from Stephen K. Griffith Memorial Fund,” Calvert said. “This was a very important aspect of care that was desperately needed during that time and continues to be utilized.”

Care for the caretakers is also important, and Calvert admits to feeling some guilt for not being “in the trenches” with her fellow nurses who were treating covid patients. “I did get to help take care of my mother, who was working as a nurse when she developed covid, was hospitalized last fall, and thankfully recovered,” said Calvert.

For her, karaoke is a way of handling stress and she said, “I missed this during the last year. It felt like a weight had been lifted after I started back participating with my friends this past Spring after completing my covid vaccine series.”