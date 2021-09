The GHS Pirates rowed the boat heartily as they were able to easily defeat I-40 rival, the Gallup Bengals, by a score of 40-8 and the Route 66 traveling trophy will stay in Grants for another season. “It was an all-around effort - just a dream come true to get that win against Gallup,” said GHS Head Coach Brandon Hernandez. The Pirates struck first with an interception by senior Tyler Everhart,…