Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tennessee Titans biggest winners and losers from preseason finale

By Fansided
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTennessee Titans (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) The Tennessee Titans have some tough decisions to make about this roster. Well, that was fun to watch. After two blowout wins in the first two preseason games, the Tennessee Titans were forced to deal with some adversity. They were the team that turned the ball over. They had to rally late. They did but ultimately fell in a 27-24 loss to the Chicago Bears.

www.chatsports.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Preseason Games#Bears#American Football
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Veteran Quarterback On Wednesday

Matt Barkley is going to look for his eighth NFL franchise as we approach Week 1 of the 2021 NFL season. After signing with the Tennessee Titans this offseason, he has now been released. Barkley signed a two-year deal with the team on Aug. 5. He was set to make...
NFLBleacher Report

Tom Brady Says Titans' Ryan Tannehill Wasn't Subject of 'That Motherf--ker' Comment

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star Tom Brady said Ryan Tannehill was not the unnamed quarterback he previously criticized on HBO's The Shop. Brady discussed his admiration for the Tennessee Titans quarterback with reporters Wednesday:. The speculation came in June after Brady discussed last year's free agency, noting one team chose not...
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Titans Roster: Who Got Cut and Why

NASHVILLE – It was a cut day unlike any other. As with every other team in the NFL, the Tennessee Titans reduced their roster to the regular-season limit of 53 players ahead of Tuesday afternoon’s deadline. To say that is the lineup – or anything close to it – that will be in uniform for the regular season opener against Arizona is wildly inaccurate.
NFLPosted by
AllTitans

Former Titans Running Back Retires

It is clear now that Dion Lewis’ final season with the Tennessee Titans was the beginning of the end of his NFL career. The veteran running back plans to retire despite recent interest from NFL teams, according to an ESPN report Friday. The decision ends a 10-year career in which he played for four different teams and went two full seasons (2013-14) without appearing in a regular season game.
NFLPosted by
The Spun

Titans Released Former Ohio State Buckeyes Star On Sunday

NFL teams continue to cut down their rosters ahead of the 53-man roster deadline, set for this Tuesday. The Tennessee Titans made a couple of notable roster moves on Sunday, including the release of a former Ohio State Buckeyes star. John Simon, who starred on the defensive line for the...
NFLpaulkuharsky.com

Titans may have to cut drafted wide receiver(s)

NASHVILLE, Tenn., -- The fate of two Titans wide receiver draft picks will be determined between now and Aug. 31 at 3 p.m. CT. The team’s surprising show of depth behind A.J. Brown and Julio Jones is going to make things tough on fourth-rounder Dez Fitzpatrick, for whom the Titans traded up, and sixth-rounder Racey McMath.
NFLYardbarker

Five-time Pro Bowler Jurrell Casey retires after 10 NFL seasons

Veteran NFL defensive lineman Jurrell Casey, who was named to five straight Pro Bowls during his prime with the Tennessee Titans, retired on Thursday after a decade in the league. Casey announced his retirement through a story on the Titans’ official website, and spoke fondly of his nine seasons in...
NFLBleacher Report

Fantasy Football 2021: Christian McCaffrey and Safest Players to Draft No. 1

Successful fantasy-football drafting requires a lot of speculation and a fair amount of risk-taking. However, there's a big difference between betting on a boom-or-bust prospect in the middle rounds and gambling with a first-round selection. If you're fortunate enough to own the No. 1 pick in your fantasy draft, you...
NFLfox17.com

Titans coach to miss preseason finale as outbreak grows

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) -- Tennessee coach Mike Vrabel (VRAY'-bul) will miss the Titans' preseason finale a week after testing positive for COVID-19. A pair of coaches and another player also have joined the protocols as the team's outbreak grows. The Titans announced special teams coach Craig Aukerman is back after missing a couple practices under the NFL's COVID-19 protocols.
NFLUSA Today

Jurrell Casey announces retirement from the NFL

With the NFL regular season officially one week away, teams have been cutting down their rosters left and right. The Tennessee Titans are one team to cut a former USC Trojans player after they released Matt Barkley, only to sign him back onto their practice squad. On Thursday, the Titans...
NFLUSA Today

Tennessee Titans reveal initial 53-man roster for 2021 season

The time has finally come: the Tennessee Titans have officially revealed their initial 53-man roster for the 2021 season. The Titans had multiple positions that saw high-level competition, which led to the team parting ways with players it otherwise might have kept. The good news for those players is that they should land on their feet elsewhere, and if not some will likely return via Tennessee’s practice squad.
NFL247Sports

Tennessee Titans release QB Matt Barkley

The Tennessee Titans have released quarterback Matt Barkley, it was announced Wednesday. Barkley had been with the team since Aug. 5. In a subsequent move, offensive lineman Corey Levin was claimed off waivers. Barkley developed quickly within the Titans’ offensive system, and even split reps with Logan Woodside throughout the...
NFLTennessee Tribune

Titans Look to Start Season

No one’s particularly worried over the outcome of preseason games, so the Titans losing 27-24 in their final contest before the regular season begins isn’t a concern. While losing a fourth quarter. lead is never anything to celebrate, the Titans accomplished much of what they wanted while winning two of...
NFLchatsports.com

Tennessee Titans news: Twitter reacts as Jurrell Casey retires

Jurrell Casey #99, Tennessee Titans (Photo by Wesley Hitt/Getty Images) All Tennessee Titans are not created equal. Every mention of retirement won’t stir up feelings of nostalgia and good times, but when someone like Jurrell Casey says he’s hanging up the cleats, that’s definitely worth a mention. Talk about 53-man...

Comments / 0

Community Policy