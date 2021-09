JUSTIN — Denton took two of its three matches at the Northwest ISD Invitational on Friday, with a pair of wins over El Paso Coronado (25-13, 23-25, 25-11) and Keller (25-22, 25-15) before falling to Hebron 25-22, 25-22. Abby Folsom had a solid day to open the tournament with 11 kills, 45 assists, 31 digs, two aces and a block. Lauren Perry had an equally impressive day with 21 kills, 26 digs, two blocks and two aces. Katie Thomas was second on the team for the day with 29 digs and added 10 kills and two aces. Tessa Gerwig had 21 kills and a team-high seven blocks.