Factbox-The Most Intense Hurricanes to Hit the United States

Hurricane Ida continues to cause damage in the United States….this time in the north. At least five flash flood emergencies were issued yesterday by the National Weather Service which stretched for 190 miles from west of Philadelphia through New York City. Hundreds of water rescues took place and numerous roads were closed. Rainfall estimates for parts of central and eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey ranged from 4 to 8 inches and in some areas approached the 10 inch mark. States of emergencies were also declared in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, at least 8 people overall have died from storm related incidents in both states.