Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Factbox-The Most Intense Hurricanes to Hit the United States

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) - The U.S. Gulf Coast braced on Sunday for what could be one of the strongest storms to hit the continental United States in years. As of Sunday morning, the National Hurricane Center reported Hurricane Ida packed winds topping 150 miles per hour (240 km per hour), with minimum pressure recorded at 933 millibars (mb), and could gather more strength, forecasters said. (The lower the minimum pressure, the more intense the hurricane)

www.usnews.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
Mississippi State
State
Louisiana State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Hurricanes Katrina#Hurricane Camille#Extreme Weather#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
New York City, NYyaleclimateconnections.org

Northeast pummeled with colossal flooding, destructive tornadoes

Some of the worst urban flash flooding in U.S. history struck the New York City area on Wednesday night, as the remnants of once-category 4 Hurricane Ida teamed up with a frontal zone, upper-level energy, and an influx of tropical moisture to dump historic rains across the Northeast. Countless homes and businesses were flooded, some severely, and the nation’s largest city was brought to a virtual standstill, with scenes that seemed drawn from an apocalyptic future.
Environmentwfxb.com

Hurricane Ida Continues to Cause Damage in the United States

Hurricane Ida continues to cause damage in the United States….this time in the north. At least five flash flood emergencies were issued yesterday by the National Weather Service which stretched for 190 miles from west of Philadelphia through New York City. Hundreds of water rescues took place and numerous roads were closed. Rainfall estimates for parts of central and eastern Pennsylvania and New Jersey ranged from 4 to 8 inches and in some areas approached the 10 inch mark. States of emergencies were also declared in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, at least 8 people overall have died from storm related incidents in both states.
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Huge Study Shows Masks Do Indeed Limit Coronavirus Spread

FRIDAY, Sept. 3, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A new, huge study provides real-world proof that mask-wearing limits the spread of the coronavirus. "I think this should basically end any scientific debate about whether masks can be effective in combating COVID at the population level," Jason Abaluck, a Yale University economist who helped lead the study, told the Washington Post.
Louisiana StateUS News and World Report

Kentucky National Guard Soldiers to Help in Louisiana

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Nearly 100 Kentucky National Guard soldiers are deploying to Louisiana to assist with recovery efforts after Hurricane Ida, officials said. The Kentucky Army National Guard’s 617th Military Police Company from Richmond is expected to arrive in Louisiana by Saturday and will aid in civil support and relief efforts in the coming weeks, a statement from the agency said.
EconomyUS News and World Report

As U.S. Unemployment Benefits End, Firms Hope for a Wave of Applicants

(Reuters) - Joe Perkins, head of Michigan-based auto supplier Mobex Global, marked Labor Day weekend this year as more than a holiday or a symbolic nod to U.S. workers. It now carries real-world significance as the lapse of federal unemployment benefits on Sept. 4 brings hope of a surge in job applicants to fill open positions that have kept his company 10% short of its hiring goals despite wage hikes and other incentives.
AgricultureUS News and World Report

Drought Forces North American Ranchers to Sell off Their Future

WINNIPEG, Manitoba/CHICAGO (Reuters) - When Canadian rancher Dianne Riding strides across her brown pasture, sidestepping cracks and popping grasshoppers, she has less company than usual. Record-setting heat and sparse rain left Riding with too little grass or hay to feed her cattle near Lake Francis, Manitoba. She sold 51 head...
EnvironmentUS News and World Report

Air Quality Improved Slightly in 2020 During Lockdowns, U.N. Agency Says

GENEVA (Reuters) - Key air pollutants temporarily plunged by unprecedented levels during coronavirus lockdowns last year, with fine particle pollution falling by more than a third across parts of Asia, a U.N. agency said on Friday. Particulate matter (PM 2.5) fell by up to 40% across Africa, South America and...

Comments / 0

Community Policy