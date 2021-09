The Pros and Cons of Using Surround Sound Systems at Home OR The Good and Bad of Using Surround Sound Systems at Home. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted almost all types of businesses. It has forced restaurants, theaters, malls, offices, and so on, all over the world to shut down or operate remotely. As a result, almost all of us are at home. The days of watching the FIFA World Cup in your favorite restaurant, carefree with friends, or taking your kids for a movie night seem like a distant dream. Therefore, in the current scenario, home entertainment has become the need of the hour.