MOUNT STERLING, Ohio — Kenny Curry has run Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree, a small, intimate 125-seat venue for the last six years. “They may leave not being a Bluegrass lover, but if you come and you tell me you're not entertained, and you didn't enjoy yourself, I'd be glad to give their money back,” said Curry, a Mount Sterling musician and owner of Sterling Bluegrass Jamboree.