Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Interior Design

Top Living Room Trendy Items That Will Make Your Place Unique

By Harlem World Magazine
harlemworldmagazine.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe items in your living room are important for the ambiance of your space. You want items that make it unique and not like everyone else’s living room!. In this article, you will learn about items that can be used to make your living room trendy and unique. From tables to chairs, there are many items you can use to create a cool look!

www.harlemworldmagazine.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Living Room#Living Rooms#The Room#Living Space
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Related
Home & Gardenfamilyhandyman.com

10 Things That Can Make Your Home Look Cheap

Being intentional with design choices and injecting your home with personality can go a long way. It doesn’t matter how smart and sophisticated the decor and design of your home is if it’s constantly covered by a layer of clutter. Clutter clogs up the flow of a room more than anything and automatically makes any design choices seem less intentional. The good news is that clutter is a treatable issue- here are some great tips for getting things organized and out of the way.
Interior DesignKTEN.com

8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive

Originally Posted On: 8 Tiny Bedroom Ideas to Make Your Room Feel Massive – Liist Studio (liistudio.com) Having a limited or smaller amount of space in your bedroom doesn’t mean you have to suffer or feel confined. There are plenty of ways in which your bedroom can open up to feel gigantic.
Interior Designfinehomesandliving.com

6 Inexpensive Decor Items That Will Completely Transform Your Home

Have you or someone you know recently been looking for a few simple ways to improve your home and revamp the decor in your living space? Maybe you have just moved into a new home, but you are not sure which decor items will be able to fit within your budget and make your home look fabulous? Perhaps you have been living in your house with the same old decor items for years or even decades, and you think now is the best time to try and improve the way things look? If this sounds like your situation, then continue reading to learn some helpful tips. This article will break down some simple and inexpensive decor items that will completely transform your home. You will be amazed at what a difference a few things can do for your living space.
Interior Designhunker.com

How to Arrange a Small Bedroom With a Queen Bed

A small bedroom and a queen-size bed may not seem like the best design idea. However, with a little creative placement and a minimalist approach to furniture, homeowners can definitely make this challenging configuration work. All you really need to do to create a cozy bedroom, that doesn't feel crowded, is pay attention to traffic flow and look for opportunities to eliminate non-essential furniture pieces. Ready to get started? Just follow these helpful steps.
Interior Designwe-heart.com

Considering alternatives to wooden flooring for your home? Discover the benefits of engineered flooring...

What Are The Benefits Of Engineered Flooring For Your Home?. Give a better boost to the interiors of your home. Go for engineered flooring as opposed to the traditional forms of wood flooring. You can also mix and match varieties that suit the overall décor of your home. Checking the main floor and the subfloor strata and then including flooring in your home can be a better option if you want to enhance the overall resale value of the home.
Interior Designhandymantips.org

Decorating your living room in style

After the first few months of lockdown, we all realized our homes need a facelift. Due to health and safety concerns, staying at home became a priority, and we couldn’t help but pay more attention to our space. The living room is an essential space in the home; apart from being an entertainment center, it is the first room our guests are introduced to when they come to our homes. So when it comes to sprucing up your living space, the pressure is on!
Home & GardenApartment Therapy

This Furniture Staple from Your Grandparents’ House Is Having a Moment

China cabinets are one of those things that remind some young adults of their grandparents’ only-for-show parlors or their parents’ dining rooms they maybe ate in once or twice a year growing up. They’re pieces of furniture that, along with huge dining room tables and hulking entertainment centers, don’t feel especially relevant to living in smaller spaces or more modern times. Millennials don’t throw formal dinner parties the same way that older generations did, but that, of course, doesn’t mean at-home entertaining isn’t happening at all. People just do it in a way that fits their current reality, meaning no need for a lavish 12-person china set… or the china cabinet to put it in.
Interior Designarchitectureartdesigns.com

6 Decorative Tricks To Renovate Your Home In One Day

If your house is outdated, it may be time to renovate it. Of course, without annoying and cumbersome works or major reforms. All you have to do is update the spaces with some simple, effective, and quick ideas. Here are 10 that you are going to love. You can do...
Interior Designbrightside.me

10 Decorating Mistakes That Make a House Look Old-Fashioned and Boring

Having the home of your dreams goes beyond how big or luxurious a house is. It’s really about how happy you are in the place you’ve created. To that end, the elements you have inside, like furniture and decor, are critical. But perhaps you’ve seen beautiful boards on Pinterest and gotten frustrated because your home doesn’t look exactly the same.
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

A 484-Square-Foot Amsterdam Apartment Has a Corner that Goes from WFH to DIY Spot

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Tell us a little (or a lot) about your home and the people who live there: I am a copywriter, and my boyfriend, Pieter, is a photographer. He likes to hang photos on the walls as much as I enjoy showcasing my book collection; that’s why we agreed to stick to minimalism in our home. Our home is in the city center of Amsterdam, and it’s a roughly 45-square-meter one-bedroom apartment with a beautiful canal view.
Home & GardenTree Hugger

Couple's Extra-Wide Tiny Home Features Mudroom and Ergonomic Kitchen

A few extra inches can make a big difference in any small living space, and that's especially true when it comes to maximizing the limited amount of square footage in a tiny house. Most tiny houses are built 8.5 feet wide to fit on wheeled trailer bases that can be towed on the road without a permit, and these dimensions can often influence how staircases are oriented, and how kitchens and bathrooms are laid out.
Home & GardenDemocrat-Herald

10 items in your garage you can toss right now

Has your garage turned into a glorified dumping ground? Here’s some help identifying items that need to go and a list of common garage offenders. You probably don’t need five hammers, and that broken drill is just collecting dust on a shelf. Take stock of your tool collection, and consolidate so you don’t have an overflowing toolbox (or too many bulky bins filled with tools).
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

Here’s How to Design Your Home So It Never Looks Outdated, According to HGTV Experts

It can be hard to resist design trends when they’re everywhere, even if you know there’s a large possibility that they will soon be outdated. On the other hand, you don’t want to resort to making everything gray and beige. But Elizabeth and Ethan Finkelstein, the pair behind the famous Instagram account Cheap Old Houses who now have their own HGTV show by the same name, have a word of advice — lean into the design origins and inspiration of your home, and it’ll never feel dated.
Interior Designamazinginteriordesign.com

DIY Coastal Home Decor – Part 2

Here is the continuation of the coastal decor series we have started for you. We hope you will get tons of inspiration from this series, and you will design a home that will seem like a seaside house. So take a look at the ideas. Spray Paint a Branch in...
Interior DesignApartment Therapy

A Graphic Designer’s Bristol Home Features a Limewash Wall, Cool Coffee Spot, Glass Conservatory, and More

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Graphic designer Claire Latchem and her music director partner, Dan Broadley, bought their home in early 2020, just before the pandemic hit. When the UK went into lockdown, Claire was furloughed for four months, which gave her a lot of time to do up the house and document it online. Claire has been very hands on when it came to the renovation, from coming up with the ideas to executing them herself. “I’m the type of person that wants to crack on and do things myself but I often psych myself out if I don’t have a clear idea of the steps needed,” Claire explains. “I usually watch a lot of tutorials on something before I decide to go for it. My dad was always the hands-on DIYer of the house and we used to watch a lot of home improvement shows together when I was growing up. I regularly wish I could call him for advice but to his credit, my brother Chris has helped enormously over the last year or so.”
Brooklyn, NYReal Simple

My Living Room Has No Windows, but This Lamp Makes It Look Flooded With Natural Light

I spent weeks touring New York City apartments before I found my perfect match in July—a cozy two-bedroom in the heart of Brooklyn. From the moment I walked in, I knew its amenities (ahem, a brand-new dishwasher) and classic city charm (a fire escape that won't crumble under my bodyweight) offered my ideal balance of form and function. There was only one problem: Though sunlight poured into both bedrooms, the main living area had no windows or overhead lighting.
Home & Gardenarchitectureartdesigns.com

5 Space-Saving Features for the Home

Your house is supposed to be your retreat from the stress of the world. But if you’re living in cramped quarters with the rest of your family, it can feel anything but carefree. Thankfully, there are numerous space-saving features you can use to create breathing room. Clever Space-Saving Ideas. If...
Interior DesignConnecticut Post

Top 5 tips for decking out your dorm room

(BPT) - As any college student — or parent who has seen a dorm — knows, dorm rooms are not exactly known for their level of glam or comfort. But with a little planning, you can transform any dorm room into a welcoming, fun and truly livable space. Here are...
Interior Designoklahoman.com

5 stylish ways to make your dorm room feel like home

Making your dorm room feel like home takes work and planning, but starting with a blank canvas allows you to bring your personality to life. Here are some fun ideas to incorporate style and comfort into your space that you can enjoy while you study, socialize and sleep:. Add a...

Comments / 0

Community Policy