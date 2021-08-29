Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

‘Bigfoot’ Caught on Cam in the Woods near St Cloud, Minnesota is a Total Hoax

By Abbey
Posted by 
Ultimate Unexplained
Ultimate Unexplained
 5 days ago
Cover picture for the article

I feel like I've read stories like this on the internet countless amounts of times, but I've never been this closely related before. A friend of mine has been sharing the interesting things he's been spotting on his trail camera lately, and he had a real doozie this week. At...

ultimateunexplained.com

Comments / 7

Ultimate Unexplained

Ultimate Unexplained

11K+
Followers
668
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Ultimate Unexplained shares curiosity-inducing stories from across the paranormal spectrum, real life mysteries and the pop culture of paranormal.

 https://ultimateunexplained.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Minnesota State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Cloud#Hoax#Central Minnesota#Bigfoot#The Ultimate Guide
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
Related
WildlifeMerced Sun-Star

Watch your step: Strange creature spotted burrowing on Texas beach, photos show

While we like to imagine the eeriest sea creatures stay confined to the darkest depths of the ocean, some are much closer than you think — maybe right underfoot. Photos shared by Texas wildlife officials Wednesday show just such an animal in Galveston; an eel as comfortable flitting through water as it is sifting through sand on the beach, hunting at the margin of our domain.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Bring Me The News

Small group has been illegally camping in northern Minnesota forest for 'months'

A group of campers has been living for months in Beltrami Island State Forest in violation of the state's dispersed camping law. According to the Minnesota DNR's conservation officer weekly report from Aug. 9, conservation officers Ben Huener and Jeremy Woinarowicz investigated a complaint of three campers in a dispersed camping area of the northern Minnesota forest who'd been there for "multiple" months.
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 108

Deadly Toxic Plant Is Spreading Across The United States and Has Been Spotted In Minnesota and Wisconsin

A toxic invasive plant called Poison Hemlock can be deadly if eaten and can cause welts on exposed skin has been spreading rapidly across the United States and has been reported in Minnesota and Wisconsin. In Minnesota the plant has been reported all over southern Minnesota south of the Twin Cities. In Wisconsin the closest report to the Northland is in Bayfield County. See DNR Map.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Just Go

5 Worst Places To Live In Minnesota

A beautiful landscape, lakes, friendly people, and hockey make Minnesota one of the top tourist destinations in the country. Minnesota has excellent conditions and is full of friendly people and lovely things. This is, for the most part, the case. There are no perfect places on earth. Minnesota's towns and cities have a seedy underbelly to all that niceness. It's essential to know about a few things before you pack up and move to the Land of 10,000 Lakes. To stay wealthy, safe, and have a career to look forward to, you will need to look deeper and uncover the truth. A third party can undertake the work of completing your homework. HomeSnacks collected and analyzed crime statistics, unemployment figures, and evidence gathered in Massachusetts' most prominent cities and towns. When deciding where to retire in Minnesota, consider these 5 cities carefully.
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

This Minnesota Cave Features Underground River and Waterfall

Minnesota has some amazing waterfalls, from St. Anthony Falls, to Gooseberry Falls, but only one will require you to take an underground tour. Niagara Cave is located in Harmony, which is about 50 miles south of Rochester, it's about 200 feet deep and features a 60-foot waterfall, an underground stream, fossils, stalactites and stalagmites, and even an underground wedding chapel.
Minnesota StateKCTV 5

CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Bear cub sends teen girls running in Minnesota

CENTERVILLE, Mn. (WCCO/CBS NEWSPATH) -- Centerville’s Cottonwood Court in Minnesota looked more like Pooh Corner last week, when a young black bear out for a stroll gave some teenagers quite a scare. Hailey Nelson, 17, and Dori Arndt, 15, were doing some gardening Tuesday afternoon outside the home of friend...
Minnesota StatePosted by
KROC News

Minnesota’s Cheapest Pizza Is In…North Dakota?

We've seen lists of best pizzas, fanciest pizzas, and worst pizzas...so why not cheapest pizzas? Exactly! Well, here it is. Where to find Minnesota's cheapest pizza. We only have this information because of Expensivity.com who... …munched the numbers, mapping the average price of cheese/plain and pepperoni pizza across the pizzerias...
Minnesota Stateaudacy.com

WATCH: 'fire cloud' caused by Minnesota wildfires

A new video shows the growing fire in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness in northeastern Minnesota. The fires have continued to spread, causing damage to over 19,500 acres of land. One new resident to Tofte Minnesota, Chuck Olson, recorded the video of what he called a "fire cloud." Olson...
Saint Cloud, MNknsiradio.com

St. Cloud Will Not Enforce Parking Friday, August 20

(KNSI) – Parking will be free today, thanks to a glitch with the ParkMobile app. The City of St. Cloud says the ParkMobile app is currently experiencing an issue impacting customers’ ability to initiate parking sessions, so parking will not be enforced Friday, August 20th. On June 1st, the city...
Minnesota StatePosted by
96.7 The River

DNR Live Fish Cam from the Minnesota State Fair is Back for 2021

It's the most wonderful time of the year, State Fair time! For the 12 days before Labor Day, the State Fair grounds in Falcon Heights are alive with action and excitement. One of my favorite things at the fair is the huge pond stocked with fish by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources. Each year the pond is stocked with about 40 different fish species that call Minnesota home:
Minnesota StatePosted by
MIX 108

Minnesota’s Greenwood Fire Generates ‘Fire-Created Lightning’ and Pyrocumulus Cloud

The aggressively-growing Greenwood Fire near Isabella has been expanding at a scary pace, reaching 19,493 acres in the 9 days that it has been burning. Road closures and evacuation orders have been implemented for the safety of the public in the area, but the size and intensity of the fire has brought about new concerns for the safety of the firefighters battling the blaze as well.
Minnesota StatePosted by
CBS Minnesota

Drone Video Shows Collapsed Bean Field In Northwestern Minnesota

Weather Resources: WCCO Weather App | Live Radar | Weather Page MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — Drone video is showing just how much a bean field collapsed in northwestern Minnesota. On Friday, Brad Thoreson shared with WCCO the drone video of the collapsed field in Climax, which is in rural Polk County. A large part of the field reportedly fell about 25 feet, creating a quarter-mile long ravine. In a post on social media, the daughter of the farm owner said a “crack” in the field was noticed earlier in the summer, and is asking for prayers that the crack doesn’t happen near the farmhouse. Watch the raw video video below:...
AnimalsLexington Herald-Leader

How many alligators are in this photo from Georgia swamp? Count the glowing eyes

Alligators can grow to 14 feet, but a photo taken in one of Georgia’s murky swamps shows the reptiles are invisible when it suits them. The black-and-white image was shared on Facebook by the state’s Coastal Ecology Lab, which challenged followers to figure out how many gators were hiding in the dark. It was a mom and her young, the lab added.
Minnesota StatePosted by
Only In Minnesota

The Rushing Waterfall And Crumbling Ruins At Minnesota’s Vermillion Falls Park Are Worthy Of A Journey To See Them

Minnesota is a place where nature’s beauty and historical sites often combine! For example, there’s an old quarry nestled within Banning State Park. An abandoned lighthouse still stands on Duluth’s Park Point. And places like Mill City Museum offer river views alongside old mill ruins. The attraction we’d like to introduce today is equally as […] The post The Rushing Waterfall And Crumbling Ruins At Minnesota’s Vermillion Falls Park Are Worthy Of A Journey To See Them appeared first on Only In Your State.

Comments / 0

Community Policy