Smart TVs have seen a large uptick in popularity over the past several years — and now we know just how popular they’ve gotten throughout North America. According to a report by TiVo, smart TVs and streaming devices are rising in popularity, to the point where 7 out of 10 American homes own at least one smart TV, with many reporting they purchased a new TV in the past 6 months. Smart TVs enjoy a substantial penetration advantage over streaming media players (SMP.) In a separate report, Leichtman Research Group said 55 percent of TV households have at least one SMP, up from 29 percent in 2019.