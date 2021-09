A maiden century for Liam Paterson-White and four wickets from Luke Fletcher left Nottinghamshire in pole position to claim the first Division One victory since the resumption of the LV= Insurance County Championship.Paterson-White made 101 from number eight on day two against Somerset, cashing in with 18 boundaries to turn Nottinghamshire’s overnight score of 282 for six into a formidable 448 all out at Taunton as Fletcher chipped in 51.The hosts then crumbled to 87 for seven under the scoreboard pressure, Fletcher running amok with four for 21.At the Ageas Bowl, Yorkshire were also busy moving themselves into a position...