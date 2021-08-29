TROPICS: Category 4 Hurricane Ida makes landfall in Louisiana

At 1255PM EST Hurricane Ida made landfall in southern Louisiana near Port Fourchon as a Category 4 storm system.

There are also five areas to watch across the Atlantic basin, but currently no immediate threats to the First Coast. Of course, all eyes are on Ida at this time with the latest discussion from the NHC noting.

"...EXTREMELY DANGEROUS CATEGORY 4 HURRICANE IDA MAKES LANDFALL NEAR PORT FOURCHON LOUISIANA... "

HURRICANE IDA: As the National Hurricane Center's 1 PM advisory on Sunday, Ida is nearing the Gulf Coast as a Category 4 Hurricane.

LOCATION...29.1N 90.2W

ABOUT 15 MI...25 KM SW OF GRAND ISLE LOUISIANA

ABOUT 45 MI...75 KM SE OF HOUMA LOUISIANA

MAXIMUM SUSTAINED WINDS...150 MPH

PRESENT MOVEMENT...NW OR 320 DEGREES AT 13 MPH

MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE...930 MB

IDA BIG THREE:

There are no local impacts forecast across the First Coast from Ida. However, this is another good reminder that peak hurricane season is here. It's time to make sure you and your family are prepared in the event that a storm would threaten here at home if you are not already.

The risk of life-threatening storm surge inundation is increasing along the coasts of Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. Inundation of 7 to 11 feet above ground level is possible within the area from Morgan City, Louisiana, to Ocean Springs, Mississippi, including Lake Borgne with the mouth of the Mississippi River seeing a surge up to 15 feet. Ida is a dangerous major hurricane as it moves onshore, and the risk of hurricane-force winds continues to increase, especially along portions of the Louisiana coast, including metropolitan New Orleans. Potentially devastating and life-threatening wind damage could occur where the core of Ida moves onshore. Ida is set to produce heavy rainfall across the Gulf Coast with some areas seeing well over 20" of total rainfall when all is said and done. Here in North East Florida we will miss out on the bulk of the rainfall until Wednesday.

New Orleans is in the right front of the storm as it comes onshore Sunday Evening - Overnight. Damaging catastrophic winds are in the forecast for the City. Furthermore, storm surge is also possible not only from the Gulf coast but also from northerly winds wrapping around the storm off of Lake Pontchartrain

As Ida moved into the Gulf of Mexico it quickly strengthened, this thanks to very warm sea Surface Temperatures into the mid to high 80's south of Louisiana. In short, this is like throwing fuel on a fire for tropical systems.

Tropical Storm Julian: Tropical Storm Julian has formed over the Central Subtropical Atlantic. It remains disorganized at this time and has no impacts to land including the first coast at this time. It is expected to become subtropical early next week.

Tropical Depression 10: The NHC has upgraded the tropical wave located about midway between the Cabo Verde Islands and the Lesser Antilles to a Tropical Depression. The gradual development of this system is expected as it slowly tracks north over the next few days. At this time the storm should stay away from most land areas but is still worth watching.

Disturbance 1 : A weak trough with associated thunderstorms is located off the Mid-Atlantic United States Coastline. Atmospheric conditions are not great for development but the area is worth watching since it's so close to the coast.

Disturbance 2: A tropical wave off the coast of Africa that is expected to move into an environment more conducive to development late in the week. A Tropical Depression could form by the end of next week.

SEASONAL OUTLOOK: NOAA's outlook calls for 15-21 named storms, 7-10 hurricanes, and 3-5 major hurricanes in total.

“After a record-setting start, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season does not show any signs of relenting as it enters the peak months ahead,” said Rick Spinrad, Ph.D., NOAA administrator. “NOAA will continue to provide the science and services that are foundational to keeping communities prepared for any threatening storm.”

Looking deeper into the season, the Climate Prediction Center has issued a La Niña Watch with La Niña potentially emerging from September through November. La Niña can help make atmospheric conditions more conducive for tropical cyclones to form the Atlantic, and less conducive in the Eastern Pacific. If 2021 is any indicator so far of what lies ahead this season, it could continue to be an active year. As of the beginning of July, there have been five named storms breaking the previous record set just last year. In August, the Climate Prediction Center will issue an updated hurricane outlook.

Hurricane season is here and it's time to be prepared if you aren't already. Make sure you have had conversations with your loved ones about what you would do if a storm were to threaten.

This year, NOAA released the new seasonal averages for the Atlantic basin. According to the 30-year data from 1991 to 2020, the new averages include 14 named storms, 7 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The previous Atlantic storm averages, based on the period from 1981 to 2010, were 12 named storms, 6 hurricanes, and 3 major hurricanes. The averages from 1951-1980 , were 11 named storms, 5 hurricanes, and 1 major.

Hurricane safety and preparedness are critically important even before the season begins on June 1. NOAA’s National Weather Service provides resources to prepare for hurricane hazards and real-time updates about active weather systems from the National Hurricane Center at www.hurricanes.gov .

The Atlantic hurricane season officially runs from June 1 to November 30.

