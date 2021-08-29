Cancel
Video Games

Cruis’n creator potentially interested in HD Switch port of arcade trilogy

By Andrew Rockett
Nintendo Enthusiast
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAhead of the September 14 Switch release of Cruis’n Blast, series creator Eugene Jarvis has revealed his potential interest in one day bringing the original arcade trilogy to Switch in HD. Speaking in a recent interview with Nintendo Everything, Jarvis stated that one possible future project for the series after Cruis’n Blast is out could be a Switch port of the game’s arcade trilogy, which would include Cruis’n USA, Cruis’n World, and Cruis’n Exotica. You can read his exact words below, courtesy of Nintendo Everything:

www.nintendoenthusiast.com

Eugene Jarvis
