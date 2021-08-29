Cruis’n creator potentially interested in HD Switch port of arcade trilogy

Formally known on the PC as Chikara Action Arcade Wrestling, the game was completely rebranded following the shutting down of the Chikara wrestling promotion in 2020. Not only did that see the removal of the Chikara name, but also the licensed roster full of talent associated with the company. But now, at a time when decent wrestling games are in short supply, it’s been reborn as Action Arcade Wrestling and released on consoles. Will it rise up like a phoenix from the ashes and draw crowds in their droves, or get buried for not being able to cut it in the big leagues?