Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

British father to travel to Afghanistan to rescue family: 'If it will save their lives, I will go'

By Max Stephens
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA British citizen has told the Telegraph he plans to travel to Afghanistan alone in a desperate bid to rescue his wife, three children and frail mother who are stranded near Kabul airport. His family has been approved to come to the UK as the two daughters and one boy,...

www.telegraph.co.uk

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taliban#Explosions#British#Telegraph#Fcdo#The Baron Hotel#The Foreign Office
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Travel
Related
AccidentsNew York Post

5-year-old falls to death from UK hotel after escaping Afghanistan

A 5-year-old Afghan boy fell to his death from the ninth-floor window of a hotel in the UK, where he and his family recently arrived after being evacuated from their war-torn country, according to reports. Mohammed Munib Majeedi, whose dad had worked at the British embassy in Kabul, plunged about...
Posted by
Trending Lit!

A Heartbreaking Video Of An Afghan Girl Weeping, Embracing Slow Death Goes Viral: 'No One Cares'

As the Taliban rapidly captures a massive part of Afghanistan, a touching video showing an Afghan girl weeping over the Taliban takeover has surfaced on social and gone viral. "We don't count because we were born in Afghanistan," the fair girl, unnamed spills through tears in the video. It was first posted by human rights activist Masih Alinejad and an Iranian-American journalist.
Middle EastNew York Post

Afghan mom blinded by Taliban claims they feed women’s bodies to dogs

An Afghan mom who was shot and had her eyes gouged out for getting a job claims the Taliban have also fed women’s bodies to dogs. “In the eyes of Taliban, women are not living, breathing human beings, but merely some meat and flesh to be battered,” Khatera, who now lives in Delhi and uses only one name, told India’s News 18.
AccidentsPosted by
CBS News

"She died on my hands": Witness describes his attempt to rescue a baby girl after the Kabul airport explosion

A large crowd of people were gathered near the main airport in Kabul, Afghanistan, hoping to evacuate, when at least two explosions rocked the area Thursday, resulting in a "number of U.S. and civilian casualties," the Pentagon said. In an interview on CBSN, an Afghan interpreter who was there when the first blast went off described the chaotic aftermath as he attempted to save a baby girl who was caught in the explosion.
AccidentsBirmingham Star

Video showing Afghans falling down from C-17 goes viral

New Delhi [India], August 16 (ANI): A shocking video in which desperate Afghans who had clung on to the underbelly of a C-17 Globemaster falling down from the plane has gone viral on Monday. It appears that desperate Afghans were clinging on to either the undercarriage of the C-17 or...
Public SafetyPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Taliban Fighters Beating and Whipping Women and Kids on Way to Airport, Reports Say

Reports on the ground from Kabul suggest that the Taliban has already broken its word after it vowed to allow safe passage to people trying to flee Afghanistan. The Guardian reports that women and children have been beaten and whipped as they attempted to pass through checkpoints set up by Taliban fighters after the overthrow of the Afghan government. Shocking photos posted on social media by Los Angeles Times reporter Marcus Yam showed women and children covered in blood, with Yam’s caption: “Taliban fighters use gunfire, whips, sticks and sharp objects to maintain crowd control over thousands of Afghans who continue to wait for a way out, on airport road. At least half dozen were wounded while I was there, including a woman and her child.” U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan confirmed Wednesday that he’d raised the issue with the Taliban. Meanwhile, AP reported that a statue of a Shiite militia leader, Abdul Ali Mazari, who was killed by the Taliban in 1996, has been blown up by fighters in central Bamyan province.
AfghanistanPosted by
Fatherly

All-Girl Robotics Team ‘Rescued Themselves,’ Have Left Afghanistan

The situation in Afghanistan remains dire, as the Taliban has seized power and the United States completes its withdrawal. Thousands of Afghanistan refugees are fleeing the country in hope of finding refuge elsewhere, including America, and one 60-year-old mother-of-11 from Oklahoma flew to Qatar in order to help an all-girl robotics team from Afghanistan escape the country safely.

Comments / 0

Community Policy