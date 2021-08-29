6 Things To Do Near Mammoth Cave After You Explore Underground Kentucky

Mammoth Cave is one of the most extraordinary natural wonders in the world. It’s a big point of pride for us here in Kentucky; a superlative feather in our state cap. The longest cave system on the planet, Mammoth Cave encompasses 400 miles of underground caverns — and new tunnels are continually being discovered. Each year, two million people venture to central Kentucky to behold this spectacular underworld. But there is so much more to Mammoth Cave National Park than its expansive underground caverns; this park is home to some of the best hiking trails, outdoor recreation, and wildlife in the U.S. Today we’re looking at the above-ground realm of Mammoth Cave, which offers so much more for visitors than they could ever imagine.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Mammoth Cave is an extraordinary natural wonder. Not only is it a national treasure, acknowledged by its designation as a National Park, but it's also recognized as the longest, most biologically diverse cave system on the planet. Experiencing this extensive underworld is a bucket-list must ; but that's not where we're exploring today.

Today, it's all about the above-ground adventures at this superlative national park.

The park spans 52,800 rolling, wooded acres above the earth, with two major rivers, lush forests, and an immense wildlife population.

The hiking at Mammoth Cave is unrivaled, with the park boasting some of the most beautiful trails in the country. One of the most popular treks is the Sinkhole Trail , a 2.4-mile hike that traverses past several small caves and the River Styx.

And the Green River Bluff Trail is another accessible above-ground adventure; this 2.4-mile loop winds through spectacular scenery, culminating in a truly wow-worthy overlook that will take your breath away.

Prefer to explore via two wheels? There are two beautiful bike trails located in Mammoth Cave National Park.

Over 30 miles of the Green and Nolin Rivers run through Mammoth Cave National Park, each offering a wealth of recreational opportunities. The kayaking is particularly swoon-worthy here!

The rivers that flow through Mammoth Cave are abundant and full of fish, too, making the park an excellent option for this particular Bluegrass State pastime.

Home to over 130 species of wildlife, this national park is also prime bird-watching territory.

When exploring Mammoth Cave, you'll need a place to stay. And while there are some wonderful campsites at the park, Yogi Bear's Jellystone Park Mammoth Cave is definitely the most fun and family-friendly option!

Of course, there are few better ways to revel in the above-ground splendor of Mammoth Cave National Park than camping. Camping is available in three developed campgrounds within the park, and there are more than a dozen primitive sites in the backcountry and along the Green and Nolin rivers, too.

The above-ground adventures at Mammoth Cave National Park are truly as numerous (and wondrous) as its subterranean tunnels. No matter what you do at this national park, it's sure to be an extraordinary experience.

What’s your favorite thing to do at Mammoth Cave? Did you know there was so much to see and do above ground? Learn more about this incredible natural wonder at the National Parks Service website.

While you’re in the area, consider booking a night at Wigwam Village No. 2 in Cave City, a perennial Bluegrass State favorite that’s full of history and charm.