Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sports

Garrus gains deserved Deauville sprint victory

By Video
Posted by 
newschain
newschain
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zmiux_0bgUijqR00
Garrus returns after scoring a breakthrough Group Three victory in the Prix de Meautry at Deauville (Neil Morrice/PA)

Garrus claimed his first Group Three success with a convincing victory for trainer Charlie Hills in the Prix de Meautry at Deauville

The 11-2 shot appeared to relish the good ground in France, having run consistently well up to Group One level all summer in Britain but failed to score since starting his campaign with a conditions win on the all-weather over the minimum trip at Wolverhampton in March.

Up at six furlongs here, as on his previous three starts, the five-year-old grey was always close to the pace from stall one under Ioritz Mendizabal and hit the front a furlong out en route to victory by a length and a quarter from favourite Duhail.

Paddy Power responded by shortening Hills’ gelding to 25-1, from 66-1, for the British Champions Sprint Stakes at Ascot in October.

Hills will take his time before committing to that target, but confirmed Garrus is at this stage unlikely to take up a much earlier Group One entry in the Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock.

The Lambourn trainer said: “It will probably come a bit too soon, I would think.

“It’s great to win a Group Three, and now I hope we can start looking at other better races again.

“But there aren’t too many of them now left (in Britain this season).

“We’ll see how he comes back and work from there, do the right thing by the horse.”

Garrus’ programme will not be entirely dictated by ground conditions, but Hills acknowledges a sounder surface may be preferable.

We'd been putting him in the deep end a bit, so we were quite conscious that we wanted to find a slightly lower-grade race

“He’s quite versatile with the ground,” he added.

“It was absolutely bottomless when he ran at Windsor and was second to Dream Of Dreams, but I think he does appreciate a bit faster ground really.

“We were really patient with him last year – the horse never ran, but we were just never really happy with him.

“We got him gelded through the winter, and ever since then he’s been moving so much better and running a lot better as well.

“We’d been putting him in the deep end a bit, so we were quite conscious that we wanted to find a slightly lower-grade race.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16MR8x_0bgUijqR00
Christophe Soumillon returns victorious aboard Dilawar (PA)

There was also Group Three success at Deauville for Dilawar, in the Prix Quincey.

Christophe Soumillon delivered Alain de Royer-Dupre and the Aga Khan’s lightly-raced gelding down the centre of the track, and Dilawar picked up well to be easily on top at the line.

His two-and-a-half-length victory, at 9-2 from Now We Know, was his third in just four career starts – dropping down most effectively to this mile trip, having previously won at up to a mile and a half.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qhznT_0bgUijqR00
Glycon landed the feature Grand Prix de Deauville (PA)

Glycon was the odds-on winner of the Group Two Grand Prix de Deauville, for trainer Jean-Claude Rouget and jockey Christian Demuro.

In a select field of five, the 5-6 favourite hit the front two furlongs out and held on tenaciously to win by half a length from The Good Man, striking at this level for the first time after two previous Group Three wins.

The winning trainer said: “He’s had two quick races, so I shall have to discuss the next race with the owners.

“He really doesn’t want to go much further than this (extended mile and a half), and he likes the softer ground, so we might look at Prix du Conseil (at ParisLongchamp in October).”

Comments / 0

newschain

newschain

36K+
Followers
88K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Deauville#Sprint#Paddy Power#The Betfair Sprint Cup#Haydock#Group Three#Prix Du Conseil#Parislongchamp
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
SportsSkySports

Garrus stars for Charlie Hills at Deauville

Garrus claimed his first Group Three success with a convincing victory for trainer Charlie Hills in the Prix de Meautry at Deauville. The 11-2 shot appeared to relish the good ground in France, having run consistently well up to Group One level all summer in Britain but failed to score since starting his campaign with a conditions win on the all-weather over the minimum trip at Wolverhampton in March.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Raabihah on course for Arc after Deauville victory

Raabihah confirmed her participation in the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe when winning the Prix de Pomone at Deauville. Owned by Shadwell Stud, the four-year-old filly finished fifth behind Sottsass in Europe’s premier middle-distance race last year but had been below form so far this season. Her three defeats –...
SportsSkySports

Perfect Power storms to Prix Morny glory at Deauville

Royal Ascot winner Perfect Power returned to winning ways as he displayed an electric turn of foot in the Darley Prix Morny at Deauville. Richard Fahey's juvenile had won the Norfolk Stakes at Royal Ascot when beating Go Bears Go, who has gone on to frank the form. Last time...
SportsTampa Bay News Wire

What we learnt from this weekend at the Deauville festival

The French seaside welcomed the return of the Deauville festival after a weekend of intense racing as the flat racing season reaches its peak. With the sun shining and supporters back to packing out marquees and checking bookies for the most favorable odds and best offers in horse betting. The month-long festivities in France continued this weekend, with plenty of key talking points and decisive moments. The August race festival has several key dates to jot on the calendar and having already witnessed the Maurice de Gheest, which was won by Marianafoot, now was the flagship race of the festival — the prix Jaques le Marois, worth an incredible €1,000,000.
CyclingNBC Sports

Jakobsen grabs second sprint victory at Vuelta, Roglic leads

LA MANGA DEL MAR MENOR, Spain – Fabio Jakobsen sprinted to win the Spanish Vuelta’s eighth stage on Saturday, while Primoz Roglic kept the lead before the race returns to the mountains. The Dutch sprinter was launched by a Deceuninck-Quickstep teammate and crossed almost a complete bike length ahead of...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Harry Cobden reaches 500-winner landmark at Uttoxeter

Harry Cobden reached the career landmark of 500 British jumps winners on Vision Des Flos at Uttoxeter. Cobden, stable jockey for multiple champion trainer Paul Nicholls, has passed the milestone at the age of 22 – having begun his career in 2015 when he rode two winners and a runner-up in his first three races.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Walker has maximum faith in Sprint Cup favourite Starman

Ed Walker is confident Starman will “get the job done” in Saturday’s Betfair Sprint Cup at Haydock. The four-year-old has won two of his three starts so far this term and renews rivalry with a handful of opponents left trailing in his wake when he landed the July Cup at Newmarket.
Sportsthepressboxlts.com

Can Happy Saver Make His Connections Happy Again in G1 Jockey Club Gold Cup?

(Happy Saver / Photo Courtesy of NYRA) Wertheimer and Frere’s Happy Saver is out to protect his title and etch his name amongst a quality group of horses to secure multiple triumphs in the G1, $1 million Jockey Club Gold Cup for 3-year-olds and upward going 1 ¼ miles at Saratoga Race Course, which will host the 103rd edition on Saturday.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Corazon delight for George Boughey in France

Corazon made light of a steep rise in class as she doubled George Boughey’s Group Three tally in the Prix d’Arenberg at ParisLongchamp. Boughey, a rising star of the training ranks who is enjoying a breakthrough season, set Corazon a tough assignment on just her third career start and turf debut following her maiden win at Lingfield last month.
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Prix Vermeille beckons for Snowfall

Aidan O’Brien’s Snowfall will head next to the Group One Prix Vermeille at ParisLongchamp as she seeks to continue her flawless three-year-old campaign. The Deep Impact filly has been all-conquering this term, taking the Group Three Musidora Stakes before striding to a memorably emphatic 16-length victory in the Oaks at Epsom in June.
Sportstriathlete.com

Kendall Gretsch Sprints to First Tri Paralympic Gold

On the second day of Paralympic triathlon racing, Americans added two more medals to their three from yesterday—but in very different fashion. In the wheelchair event, it took an all-out sprint for Kendall Grestch to win by less than a second at the line. That was followed by the PTS5 women, where defending gold medalist Grace Norman couldn’t quite make up a gap on the run and finished 41 seconds back for silver this time around.
SportsPosted by
newschain

Starman to face 10 rivals in Sprint Cup

Starman is set to face 10 rivals in his bid to add Haydock’s Betfair Sprint Cup to his July Cup success. Ed Walker’s four-year-old will try to become the third horse this century to win both races in the same season, after Dream Ahead (2011) and Harry Angel (2017). The...
SportsPosted by
newschain

Romantic Time delivers big-race winner for William Stone

Romantic Time found a dream run on the inside to give trainer William Stone his biggest success to date in the Group Three Ire Incentive Scheme Dick Poole Fillies’ Stakes at Salisbury. The daughter of Time Test looked to have compromised her chance by being slowly away – but she...
Sportscyclingweekly.com

Rohan Dennis signs for Jumbo-Visma from Ineos Grenadiers

Jumbo-Visma have confirmed the signing of Rohan Dennis from Ineos Grenadiers for 2022, securing the Australian's services on a two-year contract. Dennis, 31, joins Jumbo-Visma after two years with Ineos, having signed up with the British squad following an acrimonious split with his Bahrain-Merida team. The two-time world time trial...
AnimalsPosted by
newschain

Reach For The Moon in Champagne Stakes picture

Reach For The Moon looks likely to make his next appearance in the Champagne Stakes at Doncaster on Saturday week. Runner-up to Aidan O’Brien’s star juvenile Point Lonsdale in the Chesham Stakes at Royal Ascot, John and Thady Gosden’s colt has since carried the colours of the Queen to impressive victories at Newbury and Sandown – most recently dominating in the Solario Stakes.
WorldPosted by
newschain

Lord Glitters set to sparkle at Haydock

Lord Glitters bids to take his career tally of victories into double figures in the Betfair Double Daily Rewards Superior Mile at Haydock. David O’Meara’s stable stalwart enjoyed Group One success in Dubai earlier in the year and has finished fourth in both the Lockinge at Newbury and the Queen Anne Stakes at Royal Ascot since returning to Britain.

Comments / 0

Community Policy