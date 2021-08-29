Cancel
Politics

What is the Motor Vehicle Operator's License Act and is it Federal or State?

By Asked in Wood River, NE
avvo.com
 6 days ago

I'm researching my natural right to travel and the rulings of the SCOTUS regarding that right as it pertains to States requiring licensing. A license means the power to do a thing; licensing is to convey a power or right that would not otherwise exist without it. As near as I'm able to determine the right to travel is... "a virtually unconditional personal right, guaranteed by the Constitution to us all." (U.S. Supreme Court, Shapiro v. Thompson). So I'm trying to find out by what authority the State I live in applies requirements for a license to do something I have a natural right to do as long as I'm not engaging in that activity for commerce or profit.

