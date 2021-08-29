Cancel
Hudson tosses two scoreless innings in minor league rehab start for Cardinals

By Rick Hummel St. Louis Post-Dispatch
Herald & Review
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePITTSBURGH — Righthander Dakota Hudson, who led the Cardinals’ staff in wins with 16 in 2019, will be conditioned as a starter during his medical rehabilitation assignment in the minors but that doesn’t mean necessarily he will start any games for the Cardinals in the final weeks of the campaign, manager Mike Shildt said Saturday.

