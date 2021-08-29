Cancel
The Steve Jobs of the teapot? Meet Josiah Wedgewood

By Jane Ridley
Telegraph
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe remember Josiah Wedgwood today for his elegant china, but as Tristram Hunt shows in this new biography, he was much more than a potter. Hunt argues that Wedgwood was the Steve Jobs of his age, a defining figure who connected creativity with technology. Wedgwood was a hero of the industrial revolution, a groundbreaking entrepreneur and a political radical who campaigned for slave emancipation and welcomed the fall of the Bastille.

