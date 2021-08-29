Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Instead of comparing two posterior distributions, just fit one model including both possible explanations of the data.

By Andrew
Columbia University
 5 days ago

I am a PhD student in psychology and I have a question about Bayesian statistics. I want to compare two posterior distributions of parameters estimated from a (hierarchical) cognitive model fitted on two dependent variables (hence both fits are completely separated). One fit is from a DV allegedly containing psychological process X and Y, and the other one is from a DV that only contains X. The test is to look up whether the cognitive model does ‘notice’ the removal of Y selectively in the parameter that is supposed to contain this process !

statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Null#Distributions#Bayesian Statistics#Dv#Y
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Sciencetowardsdatascience.com

Compare Multiple Frequency Distributions to Extract Valuable Information from a Dataset

A frequency distribution is a graphical or tabular representation that shows the number of observations within a given interval. Bar plot, pie chart, and histogram are used to visualize the frequency distribution of an individual variable. What if when we need to compare multiple frequency distribution tables at once. Simple bar plots, pie charts, etc. won’t work for comparing multiple frequency tables. No worries, there might be alternative ways to do so. And this article will cover all the techniques to accomplish our job. All you need is to read the article till the end.
TechnologyGenetic Engineering News

CRISPR-Cas9 Technology Cuts Clutter from Sequencing Libraries

Much of the information generated by next-generation sequencing (NGS) is biologically uninformative, but this information keeps filling NGS libraries anyway. It creates background noise and masks the signals that truly matter. Consequently, researching rare transcripts or low-abundance variants is like looking for the proverbial needle in a haystack. To remove background noise, Jumpcode Genomics has developed a technology called CRISPRclean™ that harnesses the specificity of CRISPR-Cas9 to remove unwanted sequences from NGS libraries. CRISPRclean helps scientists focus their minds—and budgets—on sequences that might otherwise remain unnoticed.
MLBColumbia University

He was fooled by randomness—until he replicated his study and put it in a multilevel framework. Then he saw what was (not) going on.

An anonymous correspondent who happens to be an economist writes:. I contribute to an Atlanta Braves blog and I wanted to do something for Opening Day. Here’s a very surprising regression I just ran. I took the 50 Atlanta Braves full seasons (excluding strike years and last year) and ran the OLS regression: Wins = A + B Opening_Day_Win.
Public HealthColumbia University

Adjusting for stratification and clustering in coronavirus surveys

I enjoyed your blog posts and eventual paper/demo about adjusting for diagnostic test sensitivity and specificity in estimating seroprevalence last year. I’m wondering if you had any additional ideas about adjustments for sensitivity and specificity in the presence of complex survey designs. In particular, the representative seroprevalence surveys out there tend to employ stratification and clustering, and sometimes they will sample multiple persons per household. It seems natural that at the multilevel regression stage of the Bayesian specification, you can include varying intercepts for the strata, cluster, and household—all features of the survey design that your 2007 survey weights paper would recommend including (from your 2007 paper: “In addition, a full hierarchical modeling approach should be able to handle cluster sampling (which we have not considered in this article) simply as another grouping factor”).
Public HealthColumbia University

“There are no equal opportunity infectors: Epidemiological modelers must rethink our approach to inequality in infection risk”

Jon Zelner, Nina Masters, Ramya Naraharisetti, Sanyu Mojola, and Merlin Chowkwanyun write:. Mathematical models have come to play a key role in global pandemic preparedness and outbreak response . . . However, these models have systematically failed to account for the social and structural factors which lead to socioeconomic, racial, and geographic health disparities. . . . We evaluate potential historical and political explanations for the exclusion of drivers of disparity in infectious disease models for emerging infections, which have often been characterized as “equal opportunity infectors” despite ample evidence to the contrary. We look to examples from other disease systems (HIV, STIs) as a potential blueprint for how social connections, environmental, and structural factors can be integrated into a coherent, rigorous, and interpretable modeling framework. . . .
SciencePhys.org

Nano 'camera' made using molecular glue allows real-time monitoring of chemical reactions

Researchers have made a tiny camera, held together with 'molecular glue' that allows them to observe chemical reactions in real time. The device, made by a team from the University of Cambridge, combines tiny semiconductor nanocrystals called quantum dots and gold nanoparticles using molecular glue called cucurbituril (CB). When added to water with the molecule to be studied, the components self-assemble in seconds into a stable, powerful tool that allows the real-time monitoring of chemical reactions.
Pharmaceuticalshealthitanalytics.com

Decision Analytic Model Evaluates COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution

The United States has seen more than 22 million cases of COVID-19 and 400,000 deaths due to the disease. Additionally, COVID-19 has highlighted health inequality in the country as populations facing social disparities have been disproportionately impacted. While the COVID-19 vaccine is the key to controlling the virus, the United States struggled with vaccine supply in early 2021.
Sciencecell.com

Heterologous characterization of mechercharmycin A biosynthesis reveals alternative insights into post-translational modifications for RiPPs

Mechercharmycin is ribosomally synthesized with complex post-translational modifications. Heterologous expression and engineering of the gene cluster afford distinct congeners. Mechercharmycin A (MCM-A) is a marine natural product belonging to a family of polyazole cyclopeptides with remarkable bioactivities and unique structures. Identification, heterologous expression, and genetic characterizations of the MCM biosynthetic gene cluster in Bacillus subtilis revealed that it is a ribosomally synthesized and post-translationally modified peptide (RiPP) possessing complex with distinctive modifications. Based on this heterologous expression system, two MCM analogs with comparable antitumor activity are generated by engineering the biosynthetic pathway. Combinatorial co-production of a precursor peptide with different modifying enzymes in Escherichia coli identifies a different timing of modifications, showing that a tRNAGlu-dependent highly regioselective dehydration is the first modification step, followed by polyazole formation through heterocyclization and dehydrogenation in an N- to C-terminal direction. Therefore, a rational biosynthetic pathway of MCMs is proposed, which unveils a subfamily of azol(in)e-containing RiPPs and sets the stage for further investigations of the enzymatic mechanism and synthetic biology.
Sciencedeseret.com

This new antibody can stop all COVID-19 strains, including new variants, experts say

A team of researchers may have found an antibody that can neutralize all known novel coronavirus strains, including the developing variants. GlaxoSmithKline and Vir Biotechnology recently conducted a huge collaborative study by scientists and developed a new antibody therapy, called Sotrovimab. During the project, they discovered a new natural antibody “that has remarkable breadth and efficacy,” according to the Berkeley Lab.
SciencePosted by
The Week

The simplest explanation for the Delta surge is still the best one

As the Delta variant continues to sweep through countries around the world, including countries like Australia that were once poster children for a zero-COVID strategy, it's understandable that anxiety is on the rise. Is vaccine effectiveness waning so fast that we'll all need booster shots? Is Delta more dangerous to younger people? Do we all need to go back into lockdown? And the flip side to anxiety is fatalism: If vaccine effectiveness fades so fast, why bother getting the shot in the first place?
AstronomyPosted by
Vice

A Signal from Space Is on a 16-Day Cycle. Scientists Just Ruled Out an Explanation

ABSTRACT breaks down mind-bending scientific research, future tech, new discoveries, and major breakthroughs. Scientists have captured unprecedented observations of bizarre signals in space, revealing new insights about why some of these unexplained pulses, known as fast radio bursts (FRBs), appear to flash in clear periodic patterns. First detected in 2007,...
Carselectrek.co

Tesla Model S vs. Model 3: Comparing sedans side by side

The Tesla Model S and Model 3 provide drivers with either a taste of veteran performance, or refreshing innovation and value. Both combine to form the US automaker’s line of electric sedans, although they share more of their mechanical makeup with their respective assembly-line SUV partners. Below is a comprehensive breakdown comparing the two to help you decide which sedan may be best for you.
ChemistryPhys.org

A shock-induced mechanism for the creation of organic molecules

Complex carbon-based molecules are everywhere in the Cosmos. How many of these molecules are formed is still something of a mystery, particularly for carbon molecules formed by nature on primordial Earth that gave rise to life on this planet. Researchers at Los Alamos National Laboratory, using a laser-driven compression technique...
WildlifeThe Independent

‘Insane’ alien-looking creature found in depths of the Pacific Ocean

A newly discovered glass sponge species has been dubbed the "E.T. sponge” due to its resemblance to the famous film character. Found in the depths of the Pacific Ocean, the sponge’s scientific name in Latin is “Advehena magnifica”, which translates to “magnificent alien”. Two large holes in the creature's body...
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.

Comments / 0

Community Policy