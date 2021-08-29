Instead of comparing two posterior distributions, just fit one model including both possible explanations of the data.

I enjoyed your blog posts and eventual paper/demo about adjusting for diagnostic test sensitivity and specificity in estimating seroprevalence last year. I’m wondering if you had any additional ideas about adjustments for sensitivity and specificity in the presence of complex survey designs. In particular, the representative seroprevalence surveys out there tend to employ stratification and clustering, and sometimes they will sample multiple persons per household. It seems natural that at the multilevel regression stage of the Bayesian specification, you can include varying intercepts for the strata, cluster, and household—all features of the survey design that your 2007 survey weights paper would recommend including (from your 2007 paper: “In addition, a full hierarchical modeling approach should be able to handle cluster sampling (which we have not considered in this article) simply as another grouping factor”).