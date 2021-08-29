Instead of comparing two posterior distributions, just fit one model including both possible explanations of the data.
I am a PhD student in psychology and I have a question about Bayesian statistics. I want to compare two posterior distributions of parameters estimated from a (hierarchical) cognitive model fitted on two dependent variables (hence both fits are completely separated). One fit is from a DV allegedly containing psychological process X and Y, and the other one is from a DV that only contains X. The test is to look up whether the cognitive model does ‘notice’ the removal of Y selectively in the parameter that is supposed to contain this process !statmodeling.stat.columbia.edu
